ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

One Tank Trips: Flint Hills Discovery Center

By Daisha Jones
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19iYdd_0fW4mLru00

The Flint Hills Discovery Center aims to inspire you to celebrate, explore and care for the Flint Hills of Kansas.

Over 95% of the tallgrass prairie in America is gone. Manhattan, Kansas, is home to the largest remaining, intact, native tallgrass prairie in the country.

So the discovery center is dedicated to teaching visitors about the importance of the ecosystem and how to preserve what is left.

There are three floors to the discovery center, filled with different learning opportunities and exhibits.

The first floor has a 4D immersive film called, "Tall Grass Prairie: Tides of Time" which allows visitors to experience the Flint Hills through all of the senses.

They also have live animals that they use to teach about the native species in Kansas, along with how they are important to the ecosystem.

Their third floor is an outdoor terrace and trail that hosts native plants and gives visitors a nice view.

For more information, visit the discovery center website .

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

What are these loud booms in central Wichita?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Residents in and around Midtown, located in central Wichita, have been asking, “What are these loud booms?” The Old Cowtown Museum, located at 1865 Museum Blvd, is having its annual Civil War event. We will have Union and Confederate soldiers doing firing demonstrations, two skirmishes, and cannon demonstrations. There will be […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Manhattan, KS
Lifestyle
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
City
Home, KS
City
Manhattan, KS
KSN.com

Meet Wrigley: A dog who was swept up by the Andover tornado

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — A remarkable story following the Andover tornado. A family said their dog was swept up and carried by the storm and is now barking along. Jamie Seipel said her dad let her dog Wrigley out to go to the bathroom Friday night. Moments later, the tornado hit their home.
ANDOVER, KS
KSN News

Tornado destroys local farmer’s dream

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– The Rivera family nearly lost everything during the tornado that struck Andover and parts of Sedgwick County on Friday, April 29. The family had been renting a farm for nearly 18 months before the tornado hit. They were just one day away from closing the deal and becoming the property owners. The […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Awesome 92.3

Here’s the Best Place for BBQ in Kansas City

You don't want me to tell you where to go get a big 'ol plate of BBQ in Kansas City, any more than you want me to tell you where in Texas you can find great BBQ. 'Cause BBQ isn't my thing. That said, the Thrillist website has named the best BBQ joints in Kansas City, and it's no surprise who is #1 on the list.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flint Hills#Native Plants#Tides#Tank Trips
KSN News

Fire wreaks havoc on west Wichita building

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A fire wreaked havoc on a building in west Wichita late Saturday night. According to the Wichita Fire Department (WFD), a call came in around 10:45 p.m. for the report of a building fire in the 3600 block of N Ridge Rd. Upon the first company’s arrival at the fire, such […]
WICHITA, KS
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Shockingly Flies Away With Someone’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota

Watch your pets people… These airborne predators do not discriminate between animal species, domesticated or wild. All they care about is their next meal. Sadly, our beloved pets, whether it be small dogs or cats, are generally insanely easy targets for them. The same way one of these flying dinosaurs will swoop down on a rabbits, prairie dogs, and even fish, eagles think nothing of digging their talons into Fluffy, the 2-pound rodent you keep in your purse (sorry, that’s […] The post Bald Eagle Shockingly Flies Away With Someone’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Little Apple Post

Bayou GatorCraw Fest is coming to Manhattan

Blue Earth Plaza in downtown Manhattan will be transformed into a slice of Louisiana at the 5th annual Bayou GatorCraw Fest on Friday and Saturday. Chef Que Purdy said organizers want to expose the community to authentic Cajun-Creole culture, food and music. "Everything at this festival will be authentic from the Cajun cuisine to the Zydeco bands traveling here from Louisiana."
MANHATTAN, KS
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy