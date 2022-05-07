One Tank Trips: Flint Hills Discovery Center

The Flint Hills Discovery Center aims to inspire you to celebrate, explore and care for the Flint Hills of Kansas.

Over 95% of the tallgrass prairie in America is gone. Manhattan, Kansas, is home to the largest remaining, intact, native tallgrass prairie in the country.

So the discovery center is dedicated to teaching visitors about the importance of the ecosystem and how to preserve what is left.

There are three floors to the discovery center, filled with different learning opportunities and exhibits.

The first floor has a 4D immersive film called, "Tall Grass Prairie: Tides of Time" which allows visitors to experience the Flint Hills through all of the senses.

They also have live animals that they use to teach about the native species in Kansas, along with how they are important to the ecosystem.

Their third floor is an outdoor terrace and trail that hosts native plants and gives visitors a nice view.

For more information, visit the discovery center website .

