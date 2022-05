Pete Alonso hit two more home runs on Sunday against the Phillies, against whom he’s now got four in little more than a month. He now has seven homers for the season and 26 RBIs, which put him second in the Majors behind José Ramírez. So two more big flies for the Polar Bear. He has been hitting them since he got to the big leagues. He’s now hit 113 in 400 games, and that number would be a lot bigger if the sport hadn’t lost more than 100 games to the global pandemic in 2020.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO