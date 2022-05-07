ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

America's official 'best beach' is in Hawaii, and it's worth the flight

By Julie Tremaine
SFGate
SFGate
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cr9Gz_0fW4lNb900
Sunset over the beach.  (Julie Tremaine)

I walked through the front doors of the hotel, and I stopped dead in my tracks. Instead of the regular lobby I was expecting, I was standing on an open terrace. There were walls behind me, but in front of me was the most beautiful ocean vista I had ever seen.

I had already been on Hawaii’s Big Island for a week at that point. I’d lounged on the black sand of Punaluu Beach (before hiking up to see the active volcano nearby ), seen dolphins splashing around Kahaluu Bay while I ate breakfast, been snorkeling around a coral reef filled with tropical fish. In short, I’d seen some truly breathtaking things. So the fact that I could call this one the most beautiful, well, it’s saying something.

But really, I shouldn’t have been surprised. I had just arrived at Hapuna Beach, which currently holds the title of “America's Best Beach,” according to the person who is probably most qualified to judge these things.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r2M0M_0fW4lNb900
All of Hawaii's beaches are open to the public, but Hapuna Beach feels like a private oasis.  (Julie Tremaine)

Dr. Beach, also known as Dr. Stephen P. Leatherman, is director of the Laboratory for Coastal Research at Florida International University and has been studying beach erosion around the world for decades. “But I also find myself helping to locate the best sandy beach for a solar-powered car race,” he says on his website , as well as “dropping dye packets out of a helicopter so TV producers can film a killer rip current in action, deciphering 200 years of channel changes from old maps to find Revolutionary War artifacts, and helping billionaires select island properties to purchase or decide where best to build their mansion near the shore.”

In short, he spends his life at beaches as an actual job, and he knows a thing or two about them. But I didn’t know or care about any of that as I checked into my hotel room. I went upstairs, dropped my bags as quickly as I could, changed into my bathing suit and raced downstairs to catch the last hour of sunlight.

(And I definitely stopped to get a mai tai from the pool bar on the way.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ablH2_0fW4lNb900
Hapuna Beach at dusk. (Julie Tremaine)

As soon as I stepped foot onto the sand, I knew I was somewhere unusual. It was so fine, so soft, so — and this is not a word I associate with sand — silky. Instead of parking myself on a lounge chair, I dropped my beach bag onto the cushion and just walked back and forth in the sun-baked sand, taking in the warm ocean breezes, the salty spray and, obviously, the rum drink in my hand.

“It’s like an oasis,” Leatherman told the Associated Press when he released this current list, his 30th annual. On Hapuna Beach, he said, the sand “looks super white there because of the black lava beside it. I think the contrast makes you think, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve never seen sand so white in my life.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PLXWy_0fW4lNb900
A small lava flow visually separates the two halves of the beach.  (Julie Tremaine)

The lava also has another function. There’s an outcropping of lava rocks that juts out into the middle of the beach. While you’re entering the beach from the hotel attached to it, it feels like you’re stepping onto a private, resort-only beach — when in reality, it’s public, open to everyone, and only costs a nominal fee ($5 per person and $10 per car for non-residents) to access.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vkiUH_0fW4lNb900
Hapuna Beach State Park on Hawaii's Big Island.  (Julie Tremaine)

I watched that sunset and grudgingly went back inside to change for dinner and the next day did an experiment when I headed back down to the beach. On one side, schmancy. The hotel — which, don’t misunderstand me, is expensive — sets out lounge chairs and umbrellas and has servers on the beach. The other side is a mismatched array of blankets, chairs, umbrellas, beach toys and boogie boards that people have brought in as visitors to Hapuna Beach State Park.

I stepped back and forth across the rocks. On one side: perfect beach. On the other: perfect beach.

Dr. Beach uses 50 metrics to decide which beaches make his top 10 every year, including air/water temperature, average number of sunny days, size and quantity of breaking waves, rip currents and the slope of the beach under the water. Me, I was just appreciating what I could experience: the baking sun, the pristine (I mean totally empty of any debris) sand, the gentle waves, the water so piercingly blue that it made my heart ache with its sheer beauty.

I’ve already cashed in a bunch of points so that I can go back to that hotel again — but I love that, barring however much it costs you to get to the Big Island, you can have that experience for just a few dollars. Just pack a beach bag, put on some reef-safe sunscreen, and go.

Hapuna Beach is on the Kohala Coast of the Big Island. The beach is open 7 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. daily.

Editor’s note: This story was updated on May 8 at 11 a.m. to clarify details related to the state park's parking and per-person admission fees.

More Hawaii News

'Strong odor': Larry Ellison's Hawaii housing has locals worried

'It's wall-to-wall': Popular Kauai tourist spot kicks out tours on weekends

Earth’s tallest mountain is in Hawaii. Here’s what it took to ascend it.

Hawaii’s most mysterious island leaves questions unanswered

We have a newsletter all about Hawaii, with news, tips and in-depth features from the Aloha state. Sign up here .

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Massive Pregnant Hammerhead Shark Found in a Beach

Beachgoers were taken aback when a pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on the sand as they were having fun. The shark, which weighed a massive 222.26 kgg, was discovered dead earlier this month at Pompano Beach, Florida. As construction employees using heavy equipment retrieved the 11-foot predator's body from the...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
State
Hawaii State
buckinghamshirelive.com

Unusual spikes seen poking up through sand on beaches

With the weather improving, a trip to the seaside is sure to be high on the agenda - but something unusual is appearing on the shores of Wales. Recently, strange objects have been spotted along the North Wales coastline. People have spotted a number of curious spikes protruding from sandy...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach Park#Sandy Beach#Private Beach#Beaches
natureworldnews.com

Tour Boat Hits Whale Off the Coast of Mexico; Six People Injured

A tour boat collided with a whale or a whale shark in the Pacific Ocean, located off the coast of Mexico, injuring half a dozen people. Local authorities have launched an investigation as the vessel was not supposed to be in the said area of the water. Collision Incident. Mexican...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
natureworldnews.com

Colorful Seadragons, Alien-like Fish With 'Human Lip' Found on Australian Beaches

Strange animals have washed ashore on Australian shores. Experts have been taken aback by the dead marine fish, which have been photographed along New South Wales' seafronts. The weedy seadragons have been found in Cronulla, Malabar, and the Central Coast, and are considered to be 10 times more prevalent than regular wash-ups on the beaches.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Rare 12-Foot-Long Sea Creature Washes Ashore in Front of Beachgoers: VIDEO

Many people believe that Australia is the strange or dangerous animal capital of the world. After all, it seems that just about everything in the great outdoors Down Under evolved to frighten or kill humans. However, they don’t have a corner on the weird animal market. Recently, beachgoers in New Zealand came across a rare sea creature that rivals the weirdness of anything in Australia.
ANIMALS
LiveScience

What's the weirdest sea creature ever discovered?

What is the strangest animal ever discovered in the sea? Woo boy. We've got options. Even sea creatures that people tend to be familiar with are pretty weird. Take flounder, with their flat bodies and doubled-up eyes, or oysters, which appear to be, let's face it, mostly mucus? And what about whales? We're all just okay with the concept of baleen?
WILDLIFE
CBS News

Popular food boat capsizes and sinks in Florida

A popular floating restaurant capsized and sank in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Sunday. Nobody was injured, but the owner of Jay's Sandbar Food Boat said the vessel is a "total loss." Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said that crews responded to a call of a vessel sinking. "Upon arrival crews found...
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy