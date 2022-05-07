ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Woman Killed in Car Crash

 3 days ago

Ohio State News By Evan Green

An Ohio car crash has led to the death of a woman and has left a man gravely injured.

The unnamed man was driving his vehicle, a 2002 Pontiac Firebird, in Morrow County when the vehicle went off of the road.

The man then over corrected, which led to him driving off of the other side of the road, and eventually hitting a barn.

The woman, Amber S. Hall, was in the passenger seat at the time of the crash, and was pronounced dead at the scene by highway patrol.

The man was transported to the hospital and is reported to have life-threatening injuries.

Patty J.
3d ago

Sending 🙏 for the family and friends of this this Woman,,,, Healing 🙏 for the Man. Just 💔

