John W. Harrison of Laurel died on April 6, 2022 at his home. He was 100 years old. He was born on April 29, 1921 in Brooklyn to Katherine (Milton) and William Harrison. He graduated from Bushwick High School in Brooklyn. After high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and served during World War II from 1942 to 1945 attaining the rank of Yeoman Second Class. After the military he went on to attend Pace University in New York City where he attained his bachelors degree.

LAUREL, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO