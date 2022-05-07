Round Table to locate in Fontana

Enjoy a plate full of taquitos.Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernández/Unsplash. There are all kinds of Mexican food favorites out there. However, when it comes to finger food and easy-to-eat offerings, few menu items can compete with the taquito. The rolled-up, fried to a crisp taco is just about as simple as it gets. Tortilla, filled with meat, possibly cheese, then rolled and fried. It’s easy to use, perfect for dipping into any collection of sauces, and it is a staple for everything from after-school meals to tailgates. And now, a taquito-centric restaurant is making the trek from Irvine, California to Arizona with not just a single location, but dozens.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 5 DAYS AGO