ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

Round Table to locate in Fontana

By IE Business Daily
iebusinessdaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pizza chain has agreed to lease space at a Fontana shopping center. Round Table Pizza will occupy a 2,700 square-foot building at 10515 Sierra Ave. according to Progressive Real Estate Partners...

iebusinessdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
LATACO

Making Mom and Dad Proud: Two Brothers From Chihuahua Open a Coffee Bar Steps Away From ‘Los Callejones’ In DTLA

Recently, brothers Alex and Alan Morales opened their second Civil Coffee in downtown Los Angeles. Their new cafe at 8th and Los Angeles Streets serves nice coffee drinks to the local residents and fashion and flower district businesses with warm hospitality. Expanding their company to DTLA brings these brothers, who moved to L.A. from Chihuahua, Mexico when they were very young, back to a neighborhood they shopped at with their family when they were little kids. Only now they are there as business owners.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Fontana, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Ross, CA
City
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Fontana, CA
Lifestyle
City
Fontana, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs officials clear large homeless encampment

A large homeless encampment at a Palm Springs underpass was cleared out in a six-hour operation that employed three dump trucks to haul away debris that had amassed at the location. According to Palm Springs police, the agency's Homeless Outreach Team worked with the city Streets Department, Riverside County Crisis Response Team and the Coachella The post Palm Springs officials clear large homeless encampment appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Commercial Real Estate#Hilton Garden Inn#Food Drink#Round Table Pizza#Round Table#Chipotle#Jamba Juice#Jersey Mike S Subs#Palm Court#Target
Greyson F

Love Taquitos? New California-Based Restaurant Serves Nothing But Them.

Enjoy a plate full of taquitos.Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernández/Unsplash. There are all kinds of Mexican food favorites out there. However, when it comes to finger food and easy-to-eat offerings, few menu items can compete with the taquito. The rolled-up, fried to a crisp taco is just about as simple as it gets. Tortilla, filled with meat, possibly cheese, then rolled and fried. It’s easy to use, perfect for dipping into any collection of sauces, and it is a staple for everything from after-school meals to tailgates. And now, a taquito-centric restaurant is making the trek from Irvine, California to Arizona with not just a single location, but dozens.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Moreno Valley, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Hoggs Gourmet Grill offers a full range of fall-off-the-bone tender smoked meats including chicken, pork, ribs, tri-tip, and more. Hoggs also features a generous meaty burger, real jumbo hot dogs with casings that snap; gourmet sausages made only with the best ingredients; succulent pulled pork sandwiches; lean, tasty chicken sandwiches; and a full range of fall off the bone tender smoked meats including chicken, pork, ribs, tri-tip and more. The items are so tasty and delicious that you'll want to go back again and again!
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 5/6/22

In Riverside County, there were 1,016 new reported cases on Thursday. Since April 28, hospitalizations have increased in the county by four, with 42 and five COVID-19 ICU patients. Since last Thursday, Riverside County has reported four new COVID-19 related deaths. On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 812...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

These are your rights if you live in California and work outdoors in temperatures above 80°

California requires employers whose employees work outdoors to implement heat illness prevention measures, KTLA sister station KTXL reports. According to the U. S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 344 workers died from environmental heat exposure between 2011 and 2019. In addition to normal OSHA protections provided by the federal government, outdoor workers on the job have […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy