Aspen, CO

Solution to driver shortage

Aspen Daily News
 3 days ago

After reading about the RFTA driver shortage, I make the following suggestion again. Dedicated two weekdays every...

www.aspendailynews.com

KKTV

WATCH: Wind in Colorado takes gas station canopy to the ground

ANTONITO, Colo. (KKTV) - Thankfully, no one was killed or even hurt after the wind took a gas station canopy to the ground in Colorado on Sunday. The whole ordeal was caught on camera by surveillance video at the station and by someone nearby on a cell phone. It happened Sunday at the Pacheco Station in Antonito. The small town is near the Colorado and New Mexico border, south of Alamosa. According to 11 News chief meteorologist Brian Bledsoe, the area saw wind gusts up to 70 MPH on Sunday. Robert Pacheco, the owner of Pacheco Station, explained he had just purchased this gas station about two months ago. He’s in the process of remodeling to help enhance the curb appeal for Main Street. His goal is to have the lowest gas prices in the area.
ANTONITO, CO
99.9 KEKB

The Story Behind Colorado’s Beautiful Million Dollar Highway

A ride down Colorado's breathtaking Million Dollar Highway is not only a sight to behold, it is also a ride that for some, will send your blood pressure through the roof. Some people call this stretch of highway through Ouray and the San Juan Mountains the most dangerous highway in America. Is it really? Who built this road, and what were they thinking?
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CDOT Plans Big Project On I-70 From Golden To Eisenhower Tunnel

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation is planning a lot of projects this summer. One of the areas of focus is Interstate 70 from Golden to the Eisenhower Tunnel. (credit: CBS) In June, CDOT will start work from Golden to Floyd Hill. It’s the busiest stretch of I-70 with more than 60,000 vehicles a day. Drivers will notice changes in speed limits that could shift hour by hour. (credit: CBS) “These speed limit signs adjust to the latest road conditions, so traffic is moving at the safest speeds at that moment to prevent collisions,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. (credit: CBS) CDOT has been testing speed limit changes through the I-25 South Gap Project and said it was successful in protecting construction workers.
GOLDEN, CO
Aspen, CO
Aspen, CO
Carbondale, CO
KXRM

Woman rescued following crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – A woman had to be rescued from her truck following a crash Sunday morning. It happened around 6:00 a.m. in the area of W. Cheyenne Rd. and Woodburn St. The crash involved a truck and an SUV. Fire crews used the jaws of life to get the driver out of the SUV. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Cañon City – the Climate Capital of Colorado!

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — It’s a city with plenty to brag about, from its sweeping views to thrilling activities, but Cañon City has one more accolade to boast – it’s the climate capital of Colorado. Cañon City has some of the mildest weather in Colorado, but why is that? Geographically speaking, it sits at an […]
CANON CITY, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Egg Alert: Watch Live Footage of a Colorado Osprey Nest

The Boulder County osprey nest camera has been very entertaining for bird-lovers tuning in to the live feed lately. The female osprey recently laid eggs, which she is now guarding until they're born. Boulder County officials have documented the timeline and will continue to do so until the babies hatch. The first egg was laid on April 14 at 6:26 p.m. The second egg arrived on April 18 at 1:53 p.m. The third egg followed five days after that, on April 23 at 8:46 a.m.
BOULDER, CO
NewsBreak
Aspen Daily News

Local news in brief, May 9

Wildfire closes Castle Creek Road Sunday afternoon. Responders successfully contained a wildfire Sunday afternoon that closed Castle Creek Road in both directions by about 4 p.m.; the road was reopened at about 6 p.m., according to a second Pitkin County alert. The fire had grown to roughly 1.5 acres before...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

County to get update on city’s Entrance to Aspen ‘educational project’

The city of Aspen’s informational updates about the Entrance to Aspen will continue on Tuesday with a work-session presentation to Pitkin County commissioners. The discussions come at a time when local government officials and staff are attempting to address traffic issues in the face of recent growth. Overall, problems not only relate to the entrance and the primary connector used to enter and exit the city — the two-lane, soon-to-be-outdated Castle Creek Bridge — but also the Highway 82 corridor from the Brush Creek area to the bridge, given the increasing volume of commuter traffic and its impacts.
ASPEN, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle County to see less summer air service this year

Airlines will cut back this summer’s flights into the Eagle County Regional Airport. Eagle County Aviation Director David Reid said traffic in the first quarter of 2022 increased 22% over the same period in 2021. Traffic in 2021 was the highest since 2008. But the winter flight season ended...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Aspen Daily News

An Aspen for all

Here in Aspen I would argue that we venerate longtime Aspen locals to a fault. I’d suggest that it’s time for our communal discourse to morph into being not just congenial, but also respectful, cogent and concise. It’s time to weed out meandering, self-indulgent, self-righteous and barely coherent diatribes written by longtime locals. Let’s be cordial, respectful, concise and coherent, and most importantly, let’s agree to agree and disagree amicably. After all, this is our community. Each of us loves it here, whether we agree or disagree. In my view, there’s no room for our previous mayor’s infamous declaration that “Aspen isn’t for everybody.” Let’s let the pompous meandering stop.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Times

Elizabeth Milias: Aspen Council: Tourists, go home!

The Aspen Chamber Resort Association (ACRA) recently presented its five-year destination management plan to City Council and, in short, it fell flat. The 36-page document is aggressive, compiled with a consultant to “coordinate management of all aspects of a destination that contribute to a visitor’s experience, taking into consideration the perspectives and expectations of local residents, visitors, industry businesses, the environment and local government.” The problem wasn’t so much the plan itself; I’m told all the hot tourist destinations are doing them. The problem is that ACRA bit off far more than it could chew.
ASPEN, CO

