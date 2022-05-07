ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Man in Indiana Convicted for Murder of Police Lieutenant

 3 days ago

Man in Indiana Convicted for Murder of Police Lieutenant

Indiana State News By Evan Green

An Indiana man who was charged with the murder of a police lieutenant has been convicted and sentenced to spend 55 years in prison.

Jason Brown was convicted of killing the Southport Police Lieutenant Aaron Allan during a shooting.

The defense attempted to claim during the trial that Brown had suffered head injuries that clouded his judgment during the shooting.

Brown shot Allan after he rolled his car in Indianapolis. Allan responded to the crash, and when he went to check on Brown, Brown began shooting at him, resulting in Allan being struck 11 times.

The judge ultimately ruled against Brown, stating that despite his head injuries he was aware enough to know that this shooting was likely to result in Allan’s death.

? Rock Lady ?
3d ago

I'm against murder, but I believe that trama from the wreck could possibly have caused irrational behavior and thinking process! It's just because it was a police officer that was shot. If you read the story,he wasn't in trouble and running from the police, when he wrecked, so why else besides clouded thinking would he shoot the victim 11 times? JS?🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔

kool69
3d ago

He lucky if he was B he would have never seen a jail cell they would have killed him right there where he stood 100 big facts

Christie Allen
2d ago

His injuries don't look like they're from a car wreck (even if it did flip multiple times). His injuries look more like from being punched several times. Just my opinion thou

