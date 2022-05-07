Man in Indiana Convicted for Murder of Police Lieutenant Screenshot

Indiana State News

An Indiana man who was charged with the murder of a police lieutenant has been convicted and sentenced to spend 55 years in prison.

Jason Brown was convicted of killing the Southport Police Lieutenant Aaron Allan during a shooting.

The defense attempted to claim during the trial that Brown had suffered head injuries that clouded his judgment during the shooting.

Brown shot Allan after he rolled his car in Indianapolis. Allan responded to the crash, and when he went to check on Brown, Brown began shooting at him, resulting in Allan being struck 11 times.

The judge ultimately ruled against Brown, stating that despite his head injuries he was aware enough to know that this shooting was likely to result in Allan’s death.