Michigan Man Charged in Wife's Murder

Michigan Man Charged in Murder of Wife SCDN Photo Archive

Michigan State News By Evan Green

A Michigan man has been charged in the death of his wife, who was found stabbed to death in their garage.

William Scott Grant is accused of killing his wife, Sarah Grant, in their Westland garage with a pair of scissors.

Police found Sarah in the garage after a homicide call was made. William was arrested later that day after initially fleeing from the scene.

Grant is charged with torture, premeditated first-degree murder, and felony murder in connection with Sarah’s death.