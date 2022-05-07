See what it's like to live in one of the compact sleep pods that allow 14 residents to share a single home in California
- A co-living startup's sleeping pod design allows up to 14 residents to share a home.
- Co-founder Christina Lennox designed the pod and has been sleeping in one for over a year.
- Good organization is key, she says. "When you first move in, start making it your own."
Source: InsiderBrownstone was co-founded by James Stallworth and Christina Lennox, who designed the pods from the ground up. There are currently two active houses with the pods in California: one in Palo Alto that houses 14, while the second sleeps six in central Bakersfield. Stallworth said the Palo Alto house currently has one vacancy, and at $800 per month, the cost of a pod is less than half the rent of a studio apartment in the area. Lennox spoke with Insider about her reflections on living out of one of her pods in the Brownstone homes for the past year. "I absolutely love them," she said. "When I have a house that is just mine, I definitely want pods so I can sleep, even if there was like nobody else staying with me." Unlike the futuristic design and construction of the sleeping capsules of some Japanese hotels, Lennox's design features a minimalist steel structure and natural wooden paneling. "The wood kind of allows for relaxation, rather than like going inside of this futuristic-looking plastic object," she said. "It has like definitely a different feel — I would say that it's more calming and soothing for people." It's also taller than a typical capsule or bunk bed, with two four-foot-tall spaces within the eight-foot overall structure, giving occupants more space to sit up fully and move around. Adding privacy walls introduced new problems like ventilation, lighting, and electricity access, which she remedied with fans, LEDs, and power outlets in each unit. A blackout curtain at one end adds privacy and keeps all light out. In such a compact space, good organization is key, she says. “When you first move in, start making it your own.” Each unit has a fold-down shelf and a clothes hanger bar, and Lennox recommends using magnetic hooks for more storage. “I have books and I have my headphones in there, and charging cables, earplugs, and my medications, and like physical therapy equipment and stuff like that,” she said. “I put that all in my pod.” "Plants are an absolute must," she added. "Not like not real plants, but like little fake plants and stuff like decorations." Between sleeping, working, reading, and relaxing, Lennox says she can spend up to 14 hours per day within her pod. Lennox says the reaction to stories about her company has been "polarized," but she remains committed to offering an affordable, flexible option for people who need it — especially since she has personal experience with past housing struggles. "Our customers love it, and we're doing this for them," she said. Read the original article on Business Insider
