ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

Sloppy Joe’s is celebrating 85 years on a Key West corner. This bar’s story is even older

By Gwen Filosa
flkeysnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn an island filled with famous watering holes and charming backstories, one bar stands out as a Key West classic. This year, Sloppy Joe’s Bar is celebrating 85 years of doing business at 201 Duval St., where it anchors a corner at Greene Street and each year hosts a contest to...

www.flkeysnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Burger King Adds Unusual Item to the Menu

Forget ketchup, Burger King has an all-new condiment on the menu that it wants you to pair with its burgers and fries. The beloved fast food chain has introduced Peanut Butter Sauce as its latest menu innovation, but the new sauce isn't meant as an ice cream topping, but rather a pairing for its new Peanut Butter Stackers and Peanut Butter Fries.
RESTAURANTS
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. All Spice Jamaican restaurant is a fine dining restaurant that serves authentic Jamaican cuisine. The place is known for its friendly staff, accommodating service, and scrumptious food. If you are looking for a place to bring your family or friends, then this is the place to be. The restaurant has a barbeque grill where they make the most delicious jerk chicken, steak, and seafood. Their menu includes a wide range of soups and salads as well as appetizers like jerk chicken wings and shrimp cocktail. Other menu items include fish dishes like Frankie's special baked snapper, fresh catches of the day, curried octopus, steamed lobster tail, and more. They also have an extensive list of dessert options to choose from which includes coconut ice cream and chocolate pie among others.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy