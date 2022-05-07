Sloppy Joe’s is celebrating 85 years on a Key West corner. This bar’s story is even older

This list is based on prior customer reviews. All Spice Jamaican restaurant is a fine dining restaurant that serves authentic Jamaican cuisine. The place is known for its friendly staff, accommodating service, and scrumptious food. If you are looking for a place to bring your family or friends, then this is the place to be. The restaurant has a barbeque grill where they make the most delicious jerk chicken, steak, and seafood. Their menu includes a wide range of soups and salads as well as appetizers like jerk chicken wings and shrimp cocktail. Other menu items include fish dishes like Frankie's special baked snapper, fresh catches of the day, curried octopus, steamed lobster tail, and more. They also have an extensive list of dessert options to choose from which includes coconut ice cream and chocolate pie among others.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO