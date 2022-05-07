Routes: Breeze Airways adds more low-fare flights at SFO; Spirit snubs JetBlue bid; United sets SFO-Melbourne revival
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport...www.sfgate.com
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport...www.sfgate.com
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0