Here's how the cast of 'The Staircase' compares to the real-life people they're portraying

Kathleen and Michael Peterson in an undated photo, inset; and Colin Firth and Toni Collette as Kathleen and Michael on HBO's "The Staircase." WhatsUp / Netflix; HBO Max

HBO's new show "The Staircase" is based on the true-crime documentary of the same name.

The drama portrays novelist Michael Peterson as he's put on trial for murdering his wife Kathleen.

Here's how the cast of HBO's "The Staircase" compare to their real-life counterparts.

Michael Peterson in an undated photo, left; right, Colin Firth as Michael on HBO Max's "The Staircase." Netflix; HBO Max

Colin Firth stars as Michael Peterson.

After Michael's wife Kathleen was found dead in their Durham, North Carolina home in 2001, the novelist was put on trial for her murder.

Kathleen Peterson in an undated photo, left; right, Toni Collette as Kathleen on HBO Max's "The Staircase." Netflix; HBO Max

Toni Collette plays Michael's deceased second wife, Kathleen.

Kathleen was a high-ranking executive at a local company . In December 2001, her body was found in a pool of blood at the bottom of a staircase in the family's mansion.

Clayton Peterson with sister Caitlin Atwater in an undated photo, left; Dane DeHaan as Clayton on HBO's "The Staircase," right. WhatsUp / Netflix; HBO Max

Dane DeHaan plays Clayton, one of Michael's sons from his first marriage.

Clayton's mother is Michael's first wife, Patricia Peterson .

Todd Peterson with father Michael Peterson in an undated photo, left; Patrick Schwarzenegger as Todd on HBO's "The Staircase," right. Whatsup/Netflix; HBO Max

Patrick Schwarzenegger plays Todd Peterson.

Todd is Michael's other son from his first marriage to Patricia .

Martha and Margaret Ratliff, left, in an undated photo; Odessa Young and Sophie Turner as Martha and Margaret on HBO's "The Staircase," right." Netflix; HBO Max

Sophie Turner and Odessa Young appear as Michael and Kathleen's adopted daughters.

The Peterson and Ratliff families grew close while both were living in Germany. Following the sudden deaths of Martha and Margaret's parents, Michael adopted the girls .

Caitlin Atwater with brother Clayton Peterson in an undated photo, left; Olivia DeJonge as Caitlin on HBO's "The Staircase," right. Netflix; HBO Max

Olivia De Jonge stars as Caitlin, Kathleen's daughter from her first marriage.

Kathleen was previously married to Fred Atwater, with whom she had Caitlin .

David Rudolf in an undated photo, left; Michael Stuhlbarg as David on HBO's "The Staircase." Netflix; HBO Max

Defense attorney David Rudolf is portrayed by Michael Stuhlbarg.

Rudolf was part of Michael's original defense team after he was indicted in Kathleen's murder case.

Freda Black in an undated photo, left; Parker Posey as Freda on HBO Max's "The Staircase," right. Netflix; HBO Max

Parker Posey plays assistant district attorney Freda Black.

Black was part of the team that secured Michael's murder conviction and delivered the prosecution's closing arguments in the trial.

Jim Hardin in an undated photo, left; right, Cullen Moss as Jim on HBO's "The Staircase." Netflix; HBO Max

Cullen Moss plays district attorney Jim Hardin.

Hardin was the prosecutor on Michael's murder trial.

Candace Zamperini in an undated trial photo, left; right, Rosemarie DeWitt as Candace on HBO Max's "The Staircase." Netflix; HBO Max

Rosemarie DeWitt portrays Kathleen's sister, Candace Zamperini.

Zamperini suggested to the prosecution during the trial that the murder weapon was a lightweight fireplace poker, known as a "blow poke."

Colin Firth and Toni Collette as Michael and Kathleen Peterson in "The Staircase," left; and Michael and Kathleen Peterson in an undated photo, right. HBO Max; Netflix

The first three episodes of "The Staircase" is now available on HBO Max.

New episodes of the crime drama will air weekly on Thursdays on HBO Max .

You can also watch the original true-crime docuseries, also called "The Staircase," on Netflix .