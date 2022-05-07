ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's how the cast of 'The Staircase' compares to the real-life people they're portraying

By Libby Torres
 3 days ago
Kathleen and Michael Peterson in an undated photo, inset; and Colin Firth and Toni Collette as Kathleen and Michael on HBO's "The Staircase."

  • HBO's new show "The Staircase" is based on the true-crime documentary of the same name.
  • The drama portrays novelist Michael Peterson as he's put on trial for murdering his wife Kathleen.
  • Here's how the cast of HBO's "The Staircase" compare to their real-life counterparts.
Colin Firth stars as Michael Peterson.
Michael Peterson in an undated photo, left; right, Colin Firth as Michael on HBO Max's "The Staircase."

After Michael's wife Kathleen was found dead in their Durham, North Carolina home in 2001, the novelist was put on trial for her murder.

Toni Collette plays Michael's deceased second wife, Kathleen.
Kathleen Peterson in an undated photo, left; right, Toni Collette as Kathleen on HBO Max's "The Staircase."

Kathleen was a high-ranking executive at a local company . In December 2001, her body was found in a pool of blood at the bottom of a staircase in the family's mansion.

Dane DeHaan plays Clayton, one of Michael's sons from his first marriage.
Clayton Peterson with sister Caitlin Atwater in an undated photo, left; Dane DeHaan as Clayton on HBO's "The Staircase," right.

Clayton's mother is Michael's first wife, Patricia Peterson .

Patrick Schwarzenegger plays Todd Peterson.
Todd Peterson with father Michael Peterson in an undated photo, left; Patrick Schwarzenegger as Todd on HBO's "The Staircase," right.

Todd is Michael's other son from his first marriage to Patricia .

Sophie Turner and Odessa Young appear as Michael and Kathleen's adopted daughters.
Martha and Margaret Ratliff, left, in an undated photo; Odessa Young and Sophie Turner as Martha and Margaret on HBO's "The Staircase," right."

The Peterson and Ratliff families grew close while both were living in Germany. Following the sudden deaths of Martha and Margaret's parents, Michael adopted the girls .

Olivia De Jonge stars as Caitlin, Kathleen's daughter from her first marriage.
Caitlin Atwater with brother Clayton Peterson in an undated photo, left; Olivia DeJonge as Caitlin on HBO's "The Staircase," right.

Kathleen was previously married to Fred Atwater, with whom she had Caitlin .

Defense attorney David Rudolf is portrayed by Michael Stuhlbarg.
David Rudolf in an undated photo, left; Michael Stuhlbarg as David on HBO's "The Staircase."

Rudolf was part of Michael's original defense team after he was indicted in Kathleen's murder case.

Parker Posey plays assistant district attorney Freda Black.
Freda Black in an undated photo, left; Parker Posey as Freda on HBO Max's "The Staircase," right.

Black was part of the team that secured Michael's murder conviction and delivered the prosecution's closing arguments in the trial.

Cullen Moss plays district attorney Jim Hardin.
Jim Hardin in an undated photo, left; right, Cullen Moss as Jim on HBO's "The Staircase."

Hardin was the prosecutor on Michael's murder trial.

Rosemarie DeWitt portrays Kathleen's sister, Candace Zamperini.
Candace Zamperini in an undated trial photo, left; right, Rosemarie DeWitt as Candace on HBO Max's "The Staircase."

Zamperini suggested to the prosecution during the trial that the murder weapon was a lightweight fireplace poker, known as a "blow poke."

The first three episodes of "The Staircase" is now available on HBO Max.
Colin Firth and Toni Collette as Michael and Kathleen Peterson in "The Staircase," left; and Michael and Kathleen Peterson in an undated photo, right.

New episodes of the crime drama will air weekly on Thursdays on HBO Max .

You can also watch the original true-crime docuseries, also called "The Staircase," on Netflix .

