FC Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez has shared some positive news on center-back Ronald Araujo after he was stretchered off the field Tuesday. Araujo suffered a head injury after colliding with teammate Gavi during Barcelona's 3-1 win over Celta Vigo in the La Liga on Tuesday. Camp Nou witnessed some scary scenes as Araujo collapsed just an hour after the kick-off. The Uruguayan defender first received lengthy treatment on the pitch before he was taken to an ambulance.

SOCCER ・ 4 HOURS AGO