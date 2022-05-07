37.8% Scammier

Immediately after getting verified on Twitter, I started thinking about what I should write for my first blue-checked Tweet. It mattered because Twitter verification proved I was a real writer, making this the inaugural tweet of a real writer. Of course, a healthier marker of my writerly identity could have come from the years of bylines I’d accrued, or my bimonthly paycheck from The New York Times, or the fact that I spend most of the day every day … writing. But the brain worms of social currency had long ago convinced me that this little blue check was even more valuable than those things. I needed that first tweet to be perfect—smart yet hilarious yet effortless, which is of course a magic trick requiring tremendous effort.

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO