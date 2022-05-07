37.8% Scammier

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers talk about the Fed’s...

slate.com

inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
Salon

New York Times reporters face blowback for withholding January 6 scoops to "pump up book sales"

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) There was a flurry of headlines last week when news broke that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said out loud that he thought former President Donald Trump should resign in the wake of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. The focus was on the fact that McCarthy lied about ever expressing that thought - until, of course, he was confronted with the audio recording of him saying exactly that.
Slate

The Upside of Getting Hacked

Immediately after getting verified on Twitter, I started thinking about what I should write for my first blue-checked Tweet. It mattered because Twitter verification proved I was a real writer, making this the inaugural tweet of a real writer. Of course, a healthier marker of my writerly identity could have come from the years of bylines I’d accrued, or my bimonthly paycheck from The New York Times, or the fact that I spend most of the day every day … writing. But the brain worms of social currency had long ago convinced me that this little blue check was even more valuable than those things. I needed that first tweet to be perfect—smart yet hilarious yet effortless, which is of course a magic trick requiring tremendous effort.
