Stone Age rocketed to the head of ante-post lists for the Cazoo Derby following a scintillating display in the Derby Trial Stakes at Leopardstown. It has been quite a week for trainer Aidan O'Brien, who saw Changingoftheguard, Star Of India and United Nations enter the reckoning for Epsom with victories at Chester and Lingfield respectively, but had to rule out previous Derby favourite Luxembourg on Sunday afternoon following a setback.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO