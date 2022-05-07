ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden seeks to pass $10 billion COVID-19 bill to prevent a potential wave of 100 million infections in the fall

By Ryan Hogg
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gults_0fW4TIbu00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NUqR5_0fW4TIbu00
A $10 billion bipartisan COVID bill has been held up in Congress for a month, as officials warn of 100 million infections.

AP

  • COVID-19 could infect 100 million more Americans this fall and winter, an official told WaPo.
  • A $10 billion COVID-19 bill for vaccines and treatments has been held up in Congress for a month.
  • The US reported 1 million COVID-19 deaths, with more than 24 million suffering from long COVID.

US President Joe Biden is pushing US lawmakers to release $10 billion in new COVID-19 funding as evidence suggests there could be 100 million infections in the fall and winter, according to reports.

The Washington Post reported a background press briefing by a senior White House administrative official on Friday that tried to emphasize the outside risks from "inaction" as falling immunity and waning vaccine efficacy leaves the US exposed to a record wave.

A senior administrative official told CNN that the estimate was based on an underlying assumption of no additional resources or extra mitigation measures being taken, including new funding from Congress or dramatic new variants. The White House didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment made outside normal working hours.

There have been 81 million infections reported so far throughout the whole of the pandemic, according to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention .

The White House is working to build US preparedness for a renewed wave of COVID-19 infections with the purchase of vaccines and therapeutics, as well as a boost to testing capacity.

The Biden administration had initially asked for $22.5 billion in March , warning that "inaction will set us back in this fight, leave us less prepared, and cost us more lives."

This was pared back to a $10 billion bipartisan bill, which has been held up in Congress for the last month in a reported attempt to extend former President Trump-era immigration reforms.

In response to the blocking on April 6, Press Secretary Jen Psaki accused some Congress members of "skirting their responsibility to the American people."

"The virus is not waiting for Republicans in Congress to get their act together," Psaki said. "We know BA.2 is here."

She added: "We know that it is more transmissible. We know that it is leading to increased cases, and we know we're already seeing an impact on our resources."

According to the CDC , nearly 1 million Americans are reported to have died from COVID-19. The American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation estimates that 80 million Americans have recovered from the virus, while more than 24 million are estimated to be suffering from "Long Covid."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 396

KitKat
3d ago

This administration is hiding money along with the other Dems and Rhinos. PIGLOSI also . Money is missing from some COVID money given to certain demacrat run states.

Reply(27)
227
Michael Griest
3d ago

No chance... the pandemic is over... so is the Biden Administration... We just have to get to November to make it final... #RedWaveComing

Reply(9)
172
Kenneth Nowicki
3d ago

This is a threat from the Democraps!!!! Approve money or they are going to release another Virus!! They just want to lock us all down for the Mid- term elections!!!

Reply(2)
126
Related
Daily Mail

Barking mad! Secret Service agents were furious at Biden White House for playing down injuries caused by bites from First Dog Major before he was shipped off to Biden's friends, new documents reveal

Secret Service agents were furious at White House officials for toning down injuries caused by bites from Major, the First Dog, to the point where they even tried to get President Joe Biden to pay for a coat that was ripped into pieces, according to newly released documents. Secret Service...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Bill Gates warns 'we've NOT seen the worst of Covid': Microsoft billionaire says there is 'way above five percent' risk of pandemic generating more transmissive and 'even more fatal' Coronavirus variant

Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has warned there is a 'way above five percent' risk the world has not yet seen the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tech mogul and philanthropist said he did not want to sound 'doom and gloom' but warned there was a risk an 'even more transmissive and even more fatal' variant could be generated.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Fox reporter says that if women in states that ban abortion want terminations they can live elsewhere

A Fox Business Network correspondent said that women concerned that their abortion rights will be stripped by the potential overturning of Roe v Wade should move to states where the practice is allowed. In the wake of the leak of a draft Supreme Court decision that would overturn the landmark abortion ruling, people across the country have feared the implications of such a ruling, namely that women will lose the right to have legal abortions. If the ruling is overturned later this year, nearly half of the states in the US will automatically ban most abortions. Fox Business Network...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
deseret.com

As COVID-19 variants rise, here are the COVID symptoms to watch out for

Multiple coronavirus variants — and subvariants of those variants — are spreading throughout the United States and the world, raising questions about which COVID-19 symptoms to look out for. The backdrop: New COVID-19 variants are popping up all over the world right now. Some of the variants are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Infectious Diseases#Ap#Americans#Wapo#The Washington Post#Cnn#The White House
AOL Corp

Democrats urge Biden to use presidential powers, 'whatever means necessary' to protect voters

WASHINGTON – With federal voting rights legislation stalled in Congress, Democratic lawmakers and civil rights activists are calling on the Biden administration to issue anew executive order aimed at better protecting votersagainst restrictive state election laws. Democrats and activists are increasingly disappointed with the lack of progress on passing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
News 12

The New Normal: Biden administration warns that the US could see surge of COVID-19

News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined by Dr. Sharon Nachman to talk about a possible surge of COVID-19 infections in the fall and winter. The Biden administration is warning the United States could see 100 million coronavirus infections and a potentially significant wave of deaths this fall and winter, driven by new Omicron subvariants that have shown a remarkable ability to escape immunity. Several experts agreed that a major wave this fall and winter is possible given waning immunity from vaccines and infections, loosened restrictions and the rise of variants better able to escape immune protections.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Jill Biden screamed at priest during Biden near-death experience, says new book

Jill Biden once screamed at a priest for reading the last rites to Joe Biden while he was admitted in hospital after being diagnosed with an aneurysm, according to a new biography about the first lady.President Biden, who was then a 45-year-old senator from Delaware, had been overlooking the warning signs for months and would at times take up to 10 Tylenol a day for his headaches, write the authors Jill Pace and Darlene Superville in their new book, Jill: A Biography of the First Lady.Mr Biden would feel “sharp pain in his neck” while lifting weights at the...
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

488K+
Followers
31K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy