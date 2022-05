The Ellsworth Girls Softball Team suffered their 1st loss of the season, falling to the Old Town Coyotes 4-3 in Ellsworth, on Monday, May 9th. Ellsworth was leading 3-0, but Old Town rallied for 4 runs in the top of the 6th inning to take the 4-3 lead. Ellsworth had Reece Hellum the tying runner at 3rd in the bottom of the 7th but couldn't score her.

OLD TOWN, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO