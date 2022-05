PANAMA CITY BEACH — A popular Florida-based fast-casual concept known for its build-your-own Hawaiian-style poké bowls soon will plant its roots in Panama City Beach. Kurt Fadden will start his journey as a franchise owner of Island Fin Poké Co. later this month. As an entrepreneur, he grew interested in owning a franchise two years ago and was almost instantly attracted to the food concept that offers fresh and healthy food options. Fadden and his wife, Eve, will co-own the restaurant location, Island Fin's first location in Northwest Florida.

BAY COUNTY, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO