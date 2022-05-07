ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Weather: Flood advisory in place for rising Ohio River

By Mary Ours
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (5/7) 02:37

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Flood watches and warnings will expire at 8 a.m. as the rain starts to taper off, but the Ohio River is expected to keep rising.

A lot of rain has fallen with upwards of 2 inches for some! We still have some rain showers Saturday morning and afternoon.

A flood advisory is still in place for the Ohio River in Pittsburgh through Tuesday afternoon.

The river is now in action as it surpassed 18 feet. It's still expected to rise through Sunday morning. The forecasted crest is 21.5 feet.

Water has already begun to flow onto the Mon Wharf. Once it hits 19 feet, it'll start to flow onto the North Shore Riverwalk and the Mon Wharf will be completely flooded. At 20 feet, water is 1 foot deep at the Riverwalk. At 22 feet., the 10th Street bypass starts flooding, but it's not forecasted to get that high.

On Friday, the daily rainfall totaled in at 1.67 inches, which was just shy of the previous daily rainfall record of 1.72 inches. So far for the month of May, we've picked up 2.87 inches of rain, but that does not include any of Saturday's rainfall. Normally we see 3.83 inches of rainfall for the entire month of May, we're already more than halfway there.

Highs Saturday only make it to the mid-50s. Wind gusts will pick up near 25 mph through the afternoon and evening. Rain comes to an end Saturday evening as low pressure exits the region and high pressure builds in from the west.

Clouds will decrease overnight bringing lows slightly below normal in the mid-40s before highs return near normal in the low to mid-60s with sunshine.

We stay nice and dry through much of next week with sunny skies and a warmup with temperatures back near 70 Monday, mid to upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, then we flirt with the 80s for the end of the week!

CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

