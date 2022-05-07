ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Russia holds dress rehearsal for Victory Day parade

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fMx6E_0fW4O1Mv00
Russia Parade Rehearsal Russian servicemen march during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The parade will take place at Moscow's Red Square on May 9 to celebrate 77 years of the victory in WWII. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) (Alexander Zemlianichenko)

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russia held a dress rehearsal on Saturday for the military parade to commemorate Victory Day on May 9, when the country marks the defeat of Nazi Germany during World War II.

This year’s Victory Day, which falls on Monday, won’t just honor a conflict that ended 77 years ago. Many Russians will be thinking about the thousands of troops in neighboring Ukraine. Signs of support for the military have grown across the country since Feb. 24, with the letter “Z” appearing on billboards and signs in the streets and subways, and on television and social media.

On Saturday, an RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile rolled through Red Square as part of the rehearsal in Moscow, with warplanes and helicopters flying overhead, troops marching in formation and self-propelled artillery vehicles rumbling past.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Russia attacks Ukraine: Canada’s Justin Trudeau visits Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada, made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Sunday, the latest world figure to visit the war-torn country. Trudeau visited to Irpin, Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne and Irpin Mayor Olexander Markushyn said, according to The Associated Press. The Prime Minister’s...
POLITICS
WPXI Pittsburgh

Western officials visit Ukraine after deadly school bombing

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — (AP) — Dozens of Ukrainians were feared dead Sunday after a Russian bomb flattened a school sheltering about 90 people in its basement, while Ukrainian fighters held out at the battered Mariupol steel plant as Moscow's forces rushed to seize it ahead of Russia's Victory Day holiday.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Parade#Subway#Victory Day#Ap#Nazi#Russians#The Associated Press
Reuters

Lavrov says Russia does not want war in Europe

May 11 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow did not want war in Europe, but that Western countries were keen to see Russia defeated in its military campaign in Ukraine. "If you are worried about the prospect of war in Europe - we do...
POLITICS
WPXI Pittsburgh

Russia pummels port of Odesa in attempt to disrupt supplies

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia pummeled the vital port of Odesa, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday, in an apparent effort to disrupt supply lines and Western weapons shipments as Ukraine’s foreign minister appeared to suggest the country could expand its war aims. With the war now in...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
World War II
WPXI Pittsburgh

Ambassador nominee for Ukraine seeks quick embassy reopening

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration's nominee for U.S. ambassador to Ukraine promised senators Tuesday she would work to make Russia's invasion of that country a “strategic failure,” in a war-zone appointment that for the time being will focus more on coordinating Western weapon shipments for Ukraine's forces than on diplomacy.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

New car sales in Russia down 78.5% y/y in April

May 11 (Reuters) - New car sales in Russia in April fell 78.5% year on year, contracting for the tenth month in a row, hit by acute shortages and soaring prices caused by disrupted logistics and a volatile rouble. New car sales of 32,706 cars in April were less than...
CARS
WPXI Pittsburgh

Sri Lanka deploys troops in capital after violence, protests

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — (AP) — Sri Lankan authorities deployed armored vehicles and troops on the streets of the capital Wednesday, two days after pro-government mobs attacked peaceful protesters, triggering a wave of violence across the country. Security forces have been ordered to shoot those deemed to be...
PROTESTS
WPXI Pittsburgh

Marcos Jr. faces calls to ensure democracy, human rights

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — After most of his key rivals conceded defeat, presumptive Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the namesake son of an ousted dictator, faced early calls Wednesday to ensure respect for human rights, the rule of law and democracy. Marcos Jr. garnered more than 31...
POLITICS
Reuters

Biden seeks to keep China in focus by welcoming ASEAN leaders

WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will host Southeast Asian leaders in Washington this week as his administration seeks to show it can maintain its focus on the Indo-Pacific and the long-term challenge of China despite the immediate crisis in Ukraine. A two-day summit with the 10-nation Association...
FOREIGN POLICY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
83K+
Followers
106K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy