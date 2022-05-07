This may be the definitive photo book of San Francisco
Last weekend a crowd of photography aficionados lined up in San Francisco's Leica Store, many of them holding copies of a 500-page book that has potential to become the ultimate photo history book about the city by the bay.
They were patiently waiting to have their books signed by some of the photographers who have documented the dynamic and colorful history of San Francisco.
"Every notable photographer that's ever taken a picture here has managed to be represented," explained Fred Lyon, a spry 97-year-old photographer, between autographing copies of "San Francisco: Portrait of a City."
"This book is going to be the definitive visual statement of San Francisco for a long time," he added.
A lifelong San Franciscan, Lyon has spent his whole life documenting the city's history. His work is featured in the book with other well-known photographers, including Ansel Adams, Dorothea Lange, Imogen Cunningham and Robert Frank.
But perhaps the most surprising and enjoyable aspect of this photography book is learning about other prominent but less famous photographers whose work was just as instrumental in telling the visual history of the city.
The list includes Arnold Genthe, best known for his photographs from the late 19th century SF and the 1906 earthquake. Street photographers are also represented, including dynamic images from Max Yavno, Michael Jang and Arthur Tress, whose works stand the test of time.
Photographer David Johnson's stunning images capture the energy of the Fillmore community and bring the vivacity of the jazz era to life, while Steve Schapiro's images show the effect of 1960s cultural revolution in the Bay Area. Decades later, the documentary photographs of Janet Delaney explain how the SoMa neighborhood has changed from the 1980s into the neighborhood it is today.
Flipping through the book's pages is a constant journey of visual discovery.
"It's great to be a part of San Francisco's history," said Delaney. "I love the city very much, and it's a complex place. And this [book] is a good analysis of it."
That was the intention of photo historian Reuel Golden, the lead editor for the book, which is published by Taschen. Over the past several years, the German publisher has created photography history books of many of the world's greatest cities, including London, New York and Los Angeles.
"It's essentially a story of the city, and the photographers are the storytellers," Golden explained. "San Francisco has a rich history of people who've shot the city in dynamic and compelling ways."
"Right from its early history, it had an openness in that it welcomed people from different communities," he continued, mentioning the Beat poets' cultural importance, the hippie counterculture and the gay communities in the city as examples. "That is something that made it particularly pleasurable to put together."
"San Francisco: Portrait of a City" took two and a half years to come together, Golden explained. A year and a half were dedicated to research and then a year to edit.
Golden noted that photographers he got in touch with would often refer him to their local colleagues.
"They may have been competitors at one point, but when it came to putting together this book, they came with an open mind. It made our job easier to do," he said.
Prominently featured in the book, Fred Lyon is perhaps one of San Francisco's most important photographers from the 20th century.
"I heard a rumor that there was a San Francisco book being put together by Reuel Golden, and I have to get in on this somehow," said Lyon. "I came into the project a little bit late, but I'm a very stubborn person. I wanted in, and I like the project so much."
One of Lyon's signature photos in the book was a nighttime shot of a couple silhouetted in fog and lit up by the car's headlights. It was the final image Lyon needed for an assignment he was doing for a magazine covering the city, and it came about in a natural way. That evening, he met up with friends to have a drink at their house and saw that the fog was entering the Golden Gate out of the window. Before pouring a drink, he let them know he needed to get the image and convinced them to head outside with him, where he could capture the now-iconic photo.
"It's a really romantic picture, but what those people were really saying was, 'For gosh sakes, Fred, we're freezing our butts, and we're dying of thirst. Take the damn picture,'" he noted with a smile.
"I'm just so pleased to be included," he added. "I would've been in the corner somewhere if I missed out."
Another photographer happy to be in the book is Michael Jang. His images include people attending the funeral services of San Francisco Mayor George Moscone and 300,000 people jamming the Golden Gate Bridge during its 50th anniversary.
"For many street photographers, photography is a very solo endeavor," Jang explained. "I did not have a community to hang out with — like skateboarders — or for support. So the book signing was the most connected event to fellow image-makers that I've had in decades of living here."
Although the book features the work of many documentary photographers and photojournalists, it also explores the imagery of well-known commercial photographers taken in San Francisco.
One example is a photograph by Homer Flynn that served as an album cover for the Residents, an avant-garde band who disguised their identities by wearing large eyeball helmets while standing in front of the Golden Gate Bridge.
"This is a fabulous town for photography," Flynn said. "Any place you point your camera, there is something actually waiting for you to take its picture."
And this sentiment is why "San Francisco: Portrait of a City" is such an enjoyable read.
“I hope that this book in some way shines a light on the beauty of photography and the importance of photography,” Golden said.
It does in so many ways and reminds everyone who has ever lived in the city by the bay why they are so lucky to call San Francisco home.
Comments / 0