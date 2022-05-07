This may be the definitive photo book of San Francisco

The Golden Gate Bridge and Marin County, as viewed from a parking lot near Fort Point on the San Francisco side, circa 1950s. (Anonymous / William Rauum Photo Archive)

Last weekend a crowd of photography aficionados lined up in San Francisco's Leica Store, many of them holding copies of a 500-page book that has potential to become the ultimate photo history book about the city by the bay.

They were patiently waiting to have their books signed by some of the photographers who have documented the dynamic and colorful history of San Francisco.

The Grateful Dead outside their communal home at 710 Ashbury St., a few blocks up the hill from the corner of Haight and Ashbury. They sometimes played free concerts in the Golden Gate Park Panhandle, also just a few blocks down the hill. They left the residence a few months after October 1967, when some members of the band and others on the premises were busted for pot. (Linda McCartney)

"Every notable photographer that's ever taken a picture here has managed to be represented," explained Fred Lyon, a spry 97-year-old photographer, between autographing copies of "San Francisco: Portrait of a City."

"San Francisco: Portrait of a City." (Taschen)

"This book is going to be the definitive visual statement of San Francisco for a long time," he added.

A lifelong San Franciscan, Lyon has spent his whole life documenting the city's history. His work is featured in the book with other well-known photographers, including Ansel Adams, Dorothea Lange, Imogen Cunningham and Robert Frank.

Couple at the Coffee Gallery, 1960. On Grant Avenue just a couple blocks up the road from City Lights bookstore, it hosted readings by major local poets like Bob Kaufman and Lawrence Ferlinghetti. In the early '60s a then-unknown Janis Joplin performed there. (Imogen Cunningham)

But perhaps the most surprising and enjoyable aspect of this photography book is learning about other prominent but less famous photographers whose work was just as instrumental in telling the visual history of the city.

The list includes Arnold Genthe, best known for his photographs from the late 19th century SF and the 1906 earthquake. Street photographers are also represented, including dynamic images from Max Yavno, Michael Jang and Arthur Tress, whose works stand the test of time.

Ladies laugh as the city burns, these onlookers perhaps too shocked to comprehend the scale of the disaster as the earthquake's damage unfolds, 1906. (Arnold Genthe / J. Paul Getty Museum Open Content Program)

Photographer David Johnson's stunning images capture the energy of the Fillmore community and bring the vivacity of the jazz era to life, while Steve Schapiro's images show the effect of 1960s cultural revolution in the Bay Area. Decades later, the documentary photographs of Janet Delaney explain how the SoMa neighborhood has changed from the 1980s into the neighborhood it is today.

Flipping through the book's pages is a constant journey of visual discovery.

Big Brother & the Holding Company filming a party scene in Nob Hill's Fairmont Hotel for "Petulia." Starring Julie Christie, Richard Chamberlain and George C. Scott, the San Francisco-set movie was directed by Richard Lester, who'd directed the Beatles' "A Hard Day's Night" and "Help!" The group appear only briefly in the film, which still marked the first time many people from outside the Bay Area saw the lead singer who'd soon vault into superstardom - Janis Joplin, 1967. (Bob Willoughby / Redferns via Getty Images)

"It's great to be a part of San Francisco's history," said Delaney. "I love the city very much, and it's a complex place. And this [book] is a good analysis of it."

That was the intention of photo historian Reuel Golden, the lead editor for the book, which is published by Taschen. Over the past several years, the German publisher has created photography history books of many of the world's greatest cities, including London, New York and Los Angeles.

Chinatown's Grant Avenue at night, circa early 1950s. Densely packed with Chinese residents and businesses, the district also drew many tourists, eager for a glimpse of a culture that felt foreign without needing to step foot outside of the United States. (William Rauum Photo Archive)

"It's essentially a story of the city, and the photographers are the storytellers," Golden explained. "San Francisco has a rich history of people who've shot the city in dynamic and compelling ways."

"Right from its early history, it had an openness in that it welcomed people from different communities," he continued, mentioning the Beat poets' cultural importance, the hippie counterculture and the gay communities in the city as examples. "That is something that made it particularly pleasurable to put together."

Enchantra at the Castro Street Fair, 1976. (Daniel Nicoletta)

"San Francisco: Portrait of a City" took two and a half years to come together, Golden explained. A year and a half were dedicated to research and then a year to edit.

Golden noted that photographers he got in touch with would often refer him to their local colleagues.

Ocean Beach from Sutro Heights, simply titled "The Beach," San Francisco, 1955. (Imogen Cunningham)

"They may have been competitors at one point, but when it came to putting together this book, they came with an open mind. It made our job easier to do," he said.

Prominently featured in the book, Fred Lyon is perhaps one of San Francisco's most important photographers from the 20th century.

The Barbary Coast was still alive as the 1950s dawned, if only as a name to draw thrill seekers, at Spider Kelly's North Beach nightclub. On Pacific Avenue near Broadway, it was among several racy joints in the neighborhood's small red-light district of sorts, 1950. (Fred Lyon / Peter Fetterman Gallery)

"I heard a rumor that there was a San Francisco book being put together by Reuel Golden, and I have to get in on this somehow," said Lyon. "I came into the project a little bit late, but I'm a very stubborn person. I wanted in, and I like the project so much."

One of Lyon's signature photos in the book was a nighttime shot of a couple silhouetted in fog and lit up by the car's headlights. It was the final image Lyon needed for an assignment he was doing for a magazine covering the city, and it came about in a natural way. That evening, he met up with friends to have a drink at their house and saw that the fog was entering the Golden Gate out of the window. Before pouring a drink, he let them know he needed to get the image and convinced them to head outside with him, where he could capture the now-iconic photo.

Nighttime at Seal Rock Drive at Lands End, a few blocks above the Sutro Baths and the actual Seal Rocks in the ocean near the Cliff House. In a city famed for its fog, this area is one of its foggiest, 1953. (Fred Lyon/ Courtesy Peter Fetterman Gallery)

"It's a really romantic picture, but what those people were really saying was, 'For gosh sakes, Fred, we're freezing our butts, and we're dying of thirst. Take the damn picture,'" he noted with a smile.

"I'm just so pleased to be included," he added. "I would've been in the corner somewhere if I missed out."

Onlookers at Mayor George Moscone's funeral, held at St. Mary's Cathedral near Geary and Gough streets. Moscone along with Supervisor Harvey Milk was assassinated in City Hall by a disgruntled former member of the Board of Supervisors, 1978. (Michael Jang)

Another photographer happy to be in the book is Michael Jang. His images include people attending the funeral services of San Francisco Mayor George Moscone and 300,000 people jamming the Golden Gate Bridge during its 50th anniversary.

"For many street photographers, photography is a very solo endeavor," Jang explained. "I did not have a community to hang out with — like skateboarders — or for support. So the book signing was the most connected event to fellow image-makers that I've had in decades of living here."

A youthful downtown after-work crowd celebrates cocktail hour at the Embarcadero Center. This complex near the Ferry Building has several levels of shops, restaurants, bars, movie theaters, offices and hotels, connected by pedestrian bridges over several blocks in the Financial District, circa early 1980s. (John Harding)

Although the book features the work of many documentary photographers and photojournalists, it also explores the imagery of well-known commercial photographers taken in San Francisco.

One example is a photograph by Homer Flynn that served as an album cover for the Residents, an avant-garde band who disguised their identities by wearing large eyeball helmets while standing in front of the Golden Gate Bridge.

The Residents, one of the quirkiest acts in the history of recorded music, pose by the Golden Gate Bridge. Crafting all manner of disturbing and dissonant blends of avant-garde sounds, the San Francisco band members are unknown, 1978. (Homer Flynn)

"This is a fabulous town for photography," Flynn said. "Any place you point your camera, there is something actually waiting for you to take its picture."

And this sentiment is why "San Francisco: Portrait of a City" is such an enjoyable read.

The upper reaches of the Transamerica Pyramid in partial shadow, 1989. (Albert Watson)

“I hope that this book in some way shines a light on the beauty of photography and the importance of photography,” Golden said.

It does in so many ways and reminds everyone who has ever lived in the city by the bay why they are so lucky to call San Francisco home.