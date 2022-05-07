ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suit against Greenville, police officer moves ahead

By By Pat Gruner Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago
A federal judge in a family’s lawsuit against the City of Greenville and a police officer over the fatal shooting of an unarmed suspect in 2019 is allowing the case to go forward.

Court documents released Wednesday show that a motion for summary judgment to invoke qualified immunity for David Brandon Johnson was denied on March 31. Johnson shot Sean Rambert Jr. seven times while Rambert was having a schizophrenic episode, the lawsuit claims.

Judge Louise Wood Flanagan ruled that Johnson violated Rambert’s Fourth and 14th Amendment rights by using excessive force by shooting the man twice while he lay on the ground.

“... Johnson, after creating distance between himself and Rambert and while standing to his feet, shot Rambert twice as Rambert sat or lay on the ground wounded, when he no longer, if ever, presented a threat of serious physical harm. Thus, a reasonable officer in defendant Johnson’s position would have known that these additional shots violated the law ...” Flanagan’s order read in part.

The case in part cites Harris V. Pittman, a 2019 case appealed to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in 2019, which regards a 1983 shooting by an officer in Fayetteville, N.C., after he and the defendant engaged in a hand to hand confrontation. The officer, Zachary Pittman, was ruled to have used excessive force when, like with Rambert, he shot a suspect twice after he was knocked to the ground by gunfire.

Harris establishes that even when an initial use of force is objectively reasonable, force used even moments later may not be.

Among the evidence is just over six minutes of Johnson’s body camera footage, which shows him approaching a residence in the Cobblestone neighborhood where an attempted break-in occurred. The footage documents Johnson’s arrival as well as a confrontation between the two men that led to both being on the ground — Rambert from being shot and Johnson from tripping backward.

Rambert would eventually crawl to Johnson, attempting to “crawl up (his) leg” per Johnson’s words but Johnson separated from him. He then fired two more shots at Rambert, who was on the ground, according to the lawsuit.

Johnson would radio for medical assistance. When supporting officers arrived, a wounded Rambert was rolled on his side and handcuffed on the ground. He died at the scene.

In the wake of the shooting Pitt County District Attorney Faris Dixon concluded Johnson was justified in his use of force following an investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation. Rambert’s family subsequently filed the civil claim.

Johnson resigned from the department in April of 2020.

When the suit was filed, the defense invoked qualified immunity, which protects officers from “the sometimes hazy border between excessive and acceptable force, and to ensure that before they are subjected to suit, officers are on notice their conduct is unlawful,” as defined in a legal standpoint.

Flanagan determined that the Fourth Amendment was violated by the use of excessive force as incorporated by the 14th Amendment. Amendment Four says people have the right to be secure in their persons and protects them from unreasonable search and seizure, and the 14th says no person shall be deprived of life, liberty or property without due process and guarantees equal protection for all people.

Cate Edwards, attorney for Rambert’s family, said that the city has appealed the judge’s ruling and that her team has moved to dismiss that appeal. The Greenville City Attorney’s Office confirmed said that the motion to appeal was made on April 19.

“I would add that the judge’s decision was well-reasoned and puts the fact determinations in this case exactly where they should be — in the hands of the jury,” Edwards said. “We believe a jury will see that shooting Sean, an unarmed black man who did not pose a threat, was not reasonable and that it will hold Officer Johnson and the Greenville Police Department responsible for Sean’s tragic, unnecessary death.”

The Greenville Police Department released a statement standing behind Dixon’s conclusion that the shooting was justified.

“There is no question July 9, 2019, forever altered the lives of everyone involved,” the department said. “At that time, the Greenville Police Department asked the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to conduct a third-party investigation into the shooting. The findings of the SBI’s investigation were presented to Pitt County District Attorney Faris Dixon, who deemed Officer Johnson’s actions justified and reasonably necessary, and cleared him of any criminal wrongdoing. We stand by DA Dixon’s ruling and will continue to support Officer Johnson throughout the civil process.”

