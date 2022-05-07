Dundee Parents Try to Save Children’s Center

DUTCHESS COUNTY, N.Y. -- A Dutchess County man says the home health aides he hired to care for his ailing father did more harm than good."I started seeing, like, this lack of care," Thomas Zahn told CBS2's Ali Bauman.In 2020, Zahn took his elderly father in to his Dutchess County home, but as 93-year-old Henry's dementia progressed, Zahn could not care for him alone."He would get up late or early in the morning and kind of wander," he said.Through his father's health insurance company, Fidelis Care, Zahn found Genesa Home and Companionship Agency in the fall of 2020."Those aides rotated,...

