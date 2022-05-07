ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

First annual ‘River Rounds Songwriters Fest’ to be held May 15

By Evan Wilkins
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32tjEz_0fW4MXM600

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Music lovers, listen up!

The RiverPub is hosting the 1st Annual River Rounds Songwriter’s Festival. The VFW Bay Minette Post will be fundraising throughout the day.

$3.9 million road project awarded to repair potholes, other issues near Eastern Shore Centre

Jim Pennington of The Peoples Room of Mobile is the festival’s sponsor. Perdido Vineyards is also hosting a wine tasting. It’s a day full of music festival fun featuring 32 different artists.

The event is Sunday, May 15 at 11 a.m. at The Sandbar at Cliffs Landing, Ala. Tickets are $10 and all proceeds will go to the artists.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Related
OBA

Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival announces entertainment lineup

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – The South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce is excited to share the entertainment lineup for the 18th Annual Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival presented by Wolf Bay Restaurant. In addition to arts and crafts vendors, children’s activities, hot air balloon rides and balloon...
FOLEY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Mobile, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Society
Mobile, AL
Society
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

3 arrested after SWAT team raids home in Prichard

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested three people after they were found with several illegal drugs including cocaine and ecstasy. Algernon Grayson, 22, Antonio Grayson, 24, and Yasheika Trotter, 46, were arrested after a SWAT team and K9 unit searched a home on the 100 block of N. Joseph Avenue in Prichard, according to […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

1 arrested for nail salon fight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department confirmed one woman was arrested for a fight Mobile Police say happened after a payment dispute at a Theodore nail salon in April. MPD said Chyna Hickman, 19, was identified through the course of the investigation and arrested on Monday, May 9, and transported to the Metro Jail. […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Songwriters#Music Festival#Vineyards#Wine Tasting#Riverpub#The Vfw Bay Minette Post#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Stabbing at Dollar General in Mobile

UPDATE: Mobile Police said two men got into a fight outside the store. One stabbed the other. The man who was stabbed was alive as of 3:30 p.m., though police could not say how severe his injuries were. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police confirmed to WKRG News 5 that a person was stabbed at […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman shot by girlfriend after breaking into home: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a woman who they believe broke into her girlfriend’s home Wednesday, May 4. Sarah Sewell, 43, was arrested after officers were called to the 500 block of Crawford Lane for a report of one person shot. When officers arrived, they determined that Sewell had been shot in her […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRG News 5

Counterfeit cash, drug arrest at Mobile motel

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one man after he was found with counterfeit cash and drugs at a hotel in Mobile, Monday, May 2. Nykori McClain, 37, was arrested after officers were called to America’s Best Inn on West I-65 Service Road South for a report of a burglary. When officers arrived at […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile woman accused of not paying bill, hits employee with car

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one woman after she allegedly ran over a restaurant employee after skipping out on her bill. Sharda Winston, 31, was arrested after officers were called Bamboo Steakhouse at Cody Road for a robbery.  Officers determined that Winston and her children ate at the Steakhouse, but only paid for […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Former sheriff arrested after harassing women employees at local store; threatened to assault deputies

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, April 28, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies responded to a trespassing complaint at a local store on the 5300 block of Cypress Street. The store manager advised deputies that they asked 84-year-old Dale S. Rinicker, former sheriff of the East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office, to leave the store […]
WEST MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

3 sentenced for their roles in $24 million Mobile drug empire

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three men who worked under a Mobile drug kingpin were sentenced for their involvement in the multi-million dollar empire. The United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Alabama released the information on their website. Eric Alonzo Windham, Terrance Santez Malik Watkins and Willie Demarcus Oliver were sentenced after they pled guilty to […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Report: Catfish incident led to Panama City Beach shooting

Ed. Note: This story has been updated with more information from the incident report including the victim’s statement on the motive. The details of the crash were initially incorrect and have been changed to reflect the information in the incident report. PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Sylacauga, Ala., the teenager said he shot […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy