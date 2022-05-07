First annual ‘River Rounds Songwriters Fest’ to be held May 15
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Music lovers, listen up!
The RiverPub is hosting the 1st Annual River Rounds Songwriter’s Festival. The VFW Bay Minette Post will be fundraising throughout the day.$3.9 million road project awarded to repair potholes, other issues near Eastern Shore Centre
Jim Pennington of The Peoples Room of Mobile is the festival’s sponsor. Perdido Vineyards is also hosting a wine tasting. It’s a day full of music festival fun featuring 32 different artists.
The event is Sunday, May 15 at 11 a.m. at The Sandbar at Cliffs Landing, Ala. Tickets are $10 and all proceeds will go to the artists.
