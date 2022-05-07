First Alert Forecast: Quiet and getting warmer the next couple of days! Record breaking heat is moving in this upcoming week!

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We’ll drop to around 70 degrees tonight, but the increasing cloud cover and dew points will keep us from dropping any further. Friday could start off with a little rain from the remnants of the storm system that will be crossing the Mississippi River tonight. Temperatures will likely climb to the low and middle 80s just before a new group of showers and storms develop just west of our area. There is some uncertainty with this forecast, specifically concerning the structure of the storms. Some models depict them as being supercellular storms while others depict a line of storms going through the whole Tri-State. If the storms are supercellular, the tornado and hail threat goes up a little. If the storms develop into a line, there is still a threat for tornadoes, but they will likely be brief and weak. Make sure to watch Wake Up Wiregrass and WDHN Daytime tomorrow morning for the latest details from Andrew Clarke.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO