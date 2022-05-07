ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

First Alert Forecast: Quiet and getting warmer the next couple of days! Record breaking heat is moving in this upcoming week!

By Branden Walker
WLBT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Morning!. We are seeing a cool start to our morning, with mostly clear conditions. Saturday and Sunday, our Highs return to the upper...

www.wlbt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: summery heat ridge holds through mid-week

TUESDAY: After some morning cloudiness and fog banks – we’ll springboard off the 60s and 70s back into the upper 80s and lower 90s amid mostly sunny skies. For some, it will still be in record territory, for all, it will remain well above average. Skies remain clear overnight as lows fall into the 60s to near 70.
ENVIRONMENT
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: stretch of hot weather to continue through the work week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A slow and gradually cool down is in the forecast tonight after a hot and summer-like afternoon. Low temperatures tonight are expected to only fall to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees into the early morning hours. Besides the potential development for low level clouds and patchy fog later tonight, skies should stay mainly clear across most of the area.
ENVIRONMENT
wdhn.com

Strong to severe storms possible tomorrow

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We’ll drop to around 70 degrees tonight, but the increasing cloud cover and dew points will keep us from dropping any further. Friday could start off with a little rain from the remnants of the storm system that will be crossing the Mississippi River tonight. Temperatures will likely climb to the low and middle 80s just before a new group of showers and storms develop just west of our area. There is some uncertainty with this forecast, specifically concerning the structure of the storms. Some models depict them as being supercellular storms while others depict a line of storms going through the whole Tri-State. If the storms are supercellular, the tornado and hail threat goes up a little. If the storms develop into a line, there is still a threat for tornadoes, but they will likely be brief and weak. Make sure to watch Wake Up Wiregrass and WDHN Daytime tomorrow morning for the latest details from Andrew Clarke.
DOTHAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Highs#Wlbt News
WLOX

Suspected escape car returns to Florence on Monday

We've already warmed up into the 80s this morning, and it's going to be another warm and muggy day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Slightly lower humidity is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, but we'll still warm up into the upper 80s. Here's the latest forecast.
FLORENCE, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippians beat the heat as temperatures rise

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Temperatures have hit the 90s during the month of May in Mississippi, and many people are looking for ways to stay cool. Leaders with the Tougaloo Community Center in Jackson said the pool will open this summer. “Just drink plenty of water. if you do something, do it in the morning […]
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy