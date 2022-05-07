Diverse lineup announced for 2022 Fridays on the Plaza concert series

CHEYENNE – A small crowd gathered in the Cheyenne Depot Plaza on Friday afternoon in front of the long-awaited presence of a professional stage at the plaza’s center.

Food trucks and tents lined the perimeter and mimicked a scene that will come to look very familiar, though more enthusiastically congested, come June 3. That is when the 2022 Fridays on the Plaza concert series will be launched.

Jason Sanchez, deputy director of Community Recreation and Events for the city of Cheyenne, took the stage to announce the lineup of artists.

“We’re bringing bands that are from all across the country, bands that are from Wyoming and some that are from Cheyenne,” Sanchez said in his introduction. “I think we hit the nail on the head. We built a lineup that is so diverse that you will have a week where I guarantee you’re gonna want to come and check it out.”

After rousing those who gathered to hear the news, he stepped aside and let a brief extraterrestrial-themed video delivered the lineup of artists who are to take the stage over the course of this summer.

The lineup

The performers are:

June 3: Jalan Crossland with The Low Road

June 10: Flatfoot 56 with The Byrne Brothers

June 17: Dragondeer with Motherfolk

July 1: Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts with Extra Cold

July 8: Ayron Jones with The Catcalls

July 15: Mystery Skulls with Sensei

July 16: Twista with Petey Pablo & DJ Sammy G

July 22: The Josephenes with Jimmy Keith & Freeway Soul

July 27: Boogie Machine with Mike Morris

July 29: Nappy Roots with Real Deal Music

Aug. 5: Kash’d Out with Josh Gonzales

Aug. 12: Rozzi with Holdfast

Aug. 19: Jeremiah Tall with Dirty Grass Players

Aug. 26: Jocelyn & Chris with The Patti Fiasco

Most of these Friday concerts begin with opening performances at 5:30 p.m. The headliners will take the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Other days

Two of the dates are not scheduled on a Friday.

July 16 and July 27 are both a part of what Cheyenne Presents refers to as Fridays Extended.

The July 16 show will begin at 7 p.m., with Twista performing at 8 p.m. On July 27, the concert will begin at noon.

Five of the featured artists are Wyoming natives: Jalan Crossland, Jimmy Keith & the Freeway Band, The Patti Fiasco and Josh Gonzales, the latter three of whom are from Cheyenne.

The lineup is fairly diverse. Out of 30 artists, there’s a balanced mix of country, pop, alternative, rock, rap and jam bands genres.

Nappy Roots, Twista and Red Jumpsuit Apparatus are some of the most prominent acts to be featured.

“A lot of folks see our creative team building all the ads, our marketing team will do all the booking, and then our tech team puts it all together the day of the show,” Sanchez said after the announcement.

“It’s a big team effort, and we love doing it. It’s one of the best community events that we have. I think everyone looks forward to it.”

There also is a good concentration of Denver and northern Colorado-based bands. Among them are Dragondeer, Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts, The Catcalls, Extra Gold, Boogie Machine and Holdfast.

Other groups come from all around the country.

Dirty Grass Players hail from Baltimore with a brand of bluegrass music. The Josephenes are a rock/country outfit from Bowling Green, Kentucky. Ayron Jones is a genre bending artist from Seattle, and Kash’d out is a reggae/rock fusion band traveling all the way from Orlando.

Fridays on the Plaza is a free concert event.