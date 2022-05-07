A Child Waits 5-7-22

Damien, 16, is a caring child worth knowing. Anything tech-related is right up his alley, and he loves figuring things out on a computer.

Damien has fun playing with RC cars and spending time on his iPad. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Batman are all well-liked characters. Black is his favorite color, and he never tires of eating chicken with ranch dressing. He likes McDonald’s when in the mood for a quick meal.

When he needs to get some movement in his routine, Damien appreciates meandering about on his scooter. He is sure to be up for any outing that ends in a visit to his favorite local arcade. After a long day, Damien enjoys watching cartoons. Flying would be the only superpower that he would want. Damien enjoys spending time with peers.

This 10th grader is doing well in school. One of his goals is to graduate from high school.

Damien would do best in a family in which he is the only child in the home; however, his caseworker will consider all family types. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Damien lives in Nevada. Child ID: 209279

Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org . For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.

An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.

For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org .