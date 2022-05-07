Fire Station Committee choses headquarters contractor

BOSTON (CBS) — In a matter of weeks, one of Boston’s most-traveled tunnels will start weekend closures as infrastructure improve projects begin.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced this week, starting June 10, the Sumner Tunnel will close every weekend for the next 36 weeks.
It is part of a major overhaul to the 100-year-old tunnel that is expected to last nearly two years.
“It’s going to be horrible. It’s going to take much longer,” one driver said.
Drivers who frequent the tunnel from East Boston to downtown said they are bracing for the headaches to comes.
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — 11:00 A.M. UPDATE: Traffic is moving again on I-95 after an incident on a busy stretch of that highway connecting New Hampshire and Maine. The Piscataqua River Bridge runs between Portsmouth, New Hampshire and Kittery, Maine. I-95 was closed to drivers on both sides of the...
A Natick home that takes cues from a 1930s garage is sure to garner plenty of attention. Built in 2014, the 3,000-square-foot home at 221 Oak St. bucks all tradition. The cobblestone driveway leads to the home, which has a textured exterior, a 1,000-square-foot living space, and a 2,000-square-foot climate-controlled custom garage.
SALEM, Mass. — Multiple buildings are damaged following a large fire that broke out Monday afternoon in Salem, Massachusetts. The three-alarm fire started just before 4 p.m. along Hancock Street between Canal and Lafayette streets. Video from Sky 5 showed flames extending from one triple-decker home to other structures...
BOSTON (CBS) — The IRS confirmed to WBZ-TV that agents were conducting “official business” at Red’s Kitchen and Tavern on US 1 in Peabody Thursday morning.
By noon, the restaurant was open again.
The parking lot was filled with customers.
There are still no details as to why they were there.
MILTON, Mass. — A brush fire has burned at least 40 acres at the Blue Hills Reservation state park in Massachusetts, according to the Milton Fire Department. Milton fire officials said the fire started at about 1 p.m. and that crews were still working to contain it as of 6:15 p.m.
Significant new housing is headed for Everett’s “Commercial Triangle,” including a 450-unit apartment building at 35 Garvey St. on which developers broke ground in late April. Backed by South Carolina-based developer Greystar Real Estate Partners and Swiss investment firm Partners Group, the six-story development will include 23...
A Connecticut brush fire is raging on in Middletown where officials say a downed powerline is to blame for sparking the blaze that has burned hundreds of acres. The fire started Tuesday afternoon near the Airport Road and Freeman Road area. Several towns are helping to extinguish the blaze, but...
A long debated plan to redevelop a former ammunition site in Arden Hills may finally be moving forward. What's happening: City officials and developer Alatus have reached an agreement that would allow for 1,460 housing units, 20% of which would be income-restricted. The project, called Rice Creek Commons, would also include commercial buildings and parks.The City Council approved the general agreement, which includes $17 million in tax-increment financing, on Monday night. Yes, but: Ramsey County, which owns the land and spent $40 million buying and cleaning the property, said it only heard about the agreement through an Arden Hills press release yesterday. The county has pushed hard for 2,500 homes on the 320 acres. "While it would be premature to provide comment at this point, as the landowner we will be happy to do so once we have our questions about the agreement satisfied," said Ramsey County spokesperson John Siqveland. The bottom line: Ramsey County has to decide if this deal is good enough.
NEW BEDFORD — Former Fairhaven Select Board Chair Dan Freitas is in the ICU at St. Luke’s Hospital after battling respiratory issues caused by asthma and drug addiction, according to a social media post by a family member. Freitas’ brother Eddie took to Facebook on Saturday to state...
WESTFORD, Mass. — Firefighters in Massachusetts are asking hikers and campers to be cautious after another brush fire broke out on conservation land on Monday. The latest fire started Monday morning in the area of the Stony Brook Reservation near the Graniteville baseball field. When Westford firefighters and police...
WESTON, Mass. — Firefighters in Weston are on the scene of a large house fire at a house on South Avenue. Route 30, which is South Avenue, is closed between Brown Street and Winter Street because of that three-alarm fire, according to the Weston Fire Department. A passerby saw...
CLINTON - DCR Division of Water Supply Protection opened the top of the Wachusett Dam for the public to access on Saturday. The walkway along the top of the Wachusett Dam was originally closed in the 1990s due to water supply security and public safety concerns. In recent years, DCR has been able to open the dam to the public for a day during the spring and fall. DCR Watershed Rangers were on hand to provide information regarding the agency’s watershed protection program, which is responsible for the protection of the metropolitan Boston water supply, including the Wachusett Reservoir and watershed area.
You can thank Portsmouth Police Detective Rochelle Jones for getting the Piscataway River Bridge reopened Thursday morning, but her job is far from over. Jones, who is the department's Community Outreach Coordinator, was asked to assist State Police on the Route 95 bridge and talk to a New Hampshire man who was threatening to jump. The northbound lanes were already closed, and traffic was backing up fast into downtown Portsmouth as drivers tried to use a different bridge.
PEMBROKE – Residents will be asked to change zoning on Route 53 that could make it easier for a Big Y grocery store and gas station to open.
The zoning changes at 450 Washington St. are just one of 15 items set for Tuesday's town meeting, at 7 p.m. at Pembroke High School.
PLYMOUTH – State and federal elected officials don’t want to see a million gallons of water from the shuttered Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth “dumped,” as they call it, into Cape Cod Bay. The same can be said about rule changes proposed by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission that critics say only lessens oversight of the companies overseeing the decommissioning of plants like Pilgrim.
PEABODY — The Conservation Commission has issued an Enforcement Order to Salem Country Club for violating the Wetlands Protection Act. The Enforcement Order, dated May 3, requires the club to
