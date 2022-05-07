ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, MA

Fire Station Committee choses headquarters contractor

By Elaine Cushman Carroll, Milton Times staff
miltontimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction of the new Headquarters Fire Station could begin as soon as this summer as the Fire Station...

www.miltontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Starting June 10, Sumner Tunnel To Close Every Weekend For 9 Months Due To Construction

BOSTON (CBS) — In a matter of weeks, one of Boston’s most-traveled tunnels will start weekend closures as infrastructure improve projects begin. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced this week, starting June 10, the Sumner Tunnel will close every weekend for the next 36 weeks. It is part of a major overhaul to the 100-year-old tunnel that is expected to last nearly two years. “It’s going to be horrible. It’s going to take much longer,” one driver said. Drivers who frequent the tunnel from East Boston to downtown said they are bracing for the headaches to comes. “Well, there is a lot of traffic, but...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

For $1.45 million, a Natick home that resembles a 1930s filling station

A Natick home that takes cues from a 1930s garage is sure to garner plenty of attention. Built in 2014, the 3,000-square-foot home at 221 Oak St. bucks all tradition. The cobblestone driveway leads to the home, which has a textured exterior, a 1,000-square-foot living space, and a 2,000-square-foot climate-controlled custom garage.
NATICK, MA
WCVB

Salem, Massachusetts fire spreads to nearly half a dozen homes, buildings

SALEM, Mass. — Multiple buildings are damaged following a large fire that broke out Monday afternoon in Salem, Massachusetts. The three-alarm fire started just before 4 p.m. along Hancock Street between Canal and Lafayette streets. Video from Sky 5 showed flames extending from one triple-decker home to other structures...
SALEM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hanover, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Hanover, MA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Station Building#Urban Construction#Fire Station Committee#Headquarters Fire Station#G R Construction#The Select Board
Axios

Arden Hills has reached a deal with Alatus to redevelop a massive site

A long debated plan to redevelop a former ammunition site in Arden Hills may finally be moving forward. What's happening: City officials and developer Alatus have reached an agreement that would allow for 1,460 housing units, 20% of which would be income-restricted. The project, called Rice Creek Commons, would also include commercial buildings and parks.The City Council approved the general agreement, which includes $17 million in tax-increment financing, on Monday night. Yes, but: Ramsey County, which owns the land and spent $40 million buying and cleaning the property, said it only heard about the agreement through an Arden Hills press release yesterday. The county has pushed hard for 2,500 homes on the 320 acres. "While it would be premature to provide comment at this point, as the landowner we will be happy to do so once we have our questions about the agreement satisfied," said Ramsey County spokesperson John Siqveland. The bottom line: Ramsey County has to decide if this deal is good enough.
ARDEN HILLS, MN
1420 WBSM

Former Fairhaven Select Board Chair in ICU

NEW BEDFORD — Former Fairhaven Select Board Chair Dan Freitas is in the ICU at St. Luke’s Hospital after battling respiratory issues caused by asthma and drug addiction, according to a social media post by a family member. Freitas’ brother Eddie took to Facebook on Saturday to state...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
WCVB

Brush fires continue to break out on Massachusetts conservation land

WESTFORD, Mass. — Firefighters in Massachusetts are asking hikers and campers to be cautious after another brush fire broke out on conservation land on Monday. The latest fire started Monday morning in the area of the Stony Brook Reservation near the Graniteville baseball field. When Westford firefighters and police...
WESTFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Boston 25 News WFXT

Crews on scene of a large house fire in Weston

WESTON, Mass. — Firefighters in Weston are on the scene of a large house fire at a house on South Avenue. Route 30, which is South Avenue, is closed between Brown Street and Winter Street because of that three-alarm fire, according to the Weston Fire Department. A passerby saw...
WESTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

View from the top as Wachusett Dam opens walkway to visitors

CLINTON - DCR Division of Water Supply Protection opened the top of the Wachusett Dam for the public to access on Saturday. The walkway along the top of the Wachusett Dam was originally closed in the 1990s due to water supply security and public safety concerns. In recent years, DCR has been able to open the dam to the public for a day during the spring and fall. DCR Watershed Rangers were on hand to provide information regarding the agency’s watershed protection program, which is responsible for the protection of the metropolitan Boston water supply, including the Wachusett Reservoir and watershed area.
CLINTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Trust Reopened the Route 95 Piscataqua River Bridge

You can thank Portsmouth Police Detective Rochelle Jones for getting the Piscataway River Bridge reopened Thursday morning, but her job is far from over. Jones, who is the department's Community Outreach Coordinator, was asked to assist State Police on the Route 95 bridge and talk to a New Hampshire man who was threatening to jump. The northbound lanes were already closed, and traffic was backing up fast into downtown Portsmouth as drivers tried to use a different bridge.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Patriot Ledger

Sen. Markey, federal nuke official battle over Plymouth nuclear plant closing, safety

PLYMOUTH – State and federal elected officials don’t want to see a million gallons of water from the shuttered Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth “dumped,” as they call it, into Cape Cod Bay. The same can be said about rule changes proposed by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission that critics say only lessens oversight of the companies overseeing the decommissioning of plants like Pilgrim.  ...
PLYMOUTH, MA
Itemlive.com

Peabody orders Salem CC to clean up its act

PEABODY — The Conservation Commission has issued an Enforcement Order to Salem Country Club for violating the Wetlands Protection Act. The Enforcement Order, dated May 3, requires the club to The post Peabody orders Salem CC to clean up its act appeared first on Itemlive.
PEABODY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy