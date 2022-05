In the last couple of weeks, there is increasing trend of new Covid-19 cases countrywide, but the numbers still seem to be in the few-week average values. According to the Covid-19 tracker provided by the New York Times, there have been nearly 100,000 new Covid-19 cases recorded on Thursday, May 5, bringing the 14-day average to just under 68,000 daily cases.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO