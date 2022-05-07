ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, PA

Toboyne Twp. exits Juniata Sewage Committee

By Becky Lock
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Toboyne Twp. has exited the Juniata Sewage Committee, a partnership of 15 municipalities in Perry and Juniata counties that share a sewage enforcement officer (SEO). Toboyne reportedly decided in January to leave the committee and pursue a contract with another SEO, the committee learned at its April 27 meeting, which was...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

Night Paving to Begin on Route 772 in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA — Night paving is set to begin on a 2.25-mile resurfacing project on Route 772 (Manheim Street/Mount Joy Road) in Mount Joy Borough and Mount Joy and Rapho townships, Lancaster County. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) states that. weather permitting, the work will begin Wednesday,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennDOT opens final public comment period on I-83 South Bridge tolling project

Tuesday marked the opening of what could well be the final opportunity for the public to weigh in on the proposed I-83 South Bridge tolling project in Dauphin County. The public comment period on the now completed environmental assessment of the project runs through 11:59 p.m. on June 9. In-person hearings are planned for 4:30 to 7 p.m. May 25 at the Penn Harris Hotel in East Pennsboro Township and on May 26 at the Hilton Garden Inn–Harrisburg East in Swatara Township. An open house display on the project will begin at 3:30 p.m. at both locations.
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Crews called to scene of plane crash in Schuylkill County

WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were called out to the scene of a plane crash that occurred Monday afternoon in Schuylkill County. According to officials’, crews were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. to St Peters Road for a reported plane crash. Three people who were inside the plane at the time of the […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Juniata County, PA
City
Mcalisterville, PA
City
Marysville, PA
County
Perry County, PA
Juniata County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Loysville, PA
City
Jackson Township, PA
Perry County, PA
Government
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Several Pennsylvania Counties Under Quarantine As Spotted Lanternflies Cause Severe Damage

Lanternflies cause severe damage in several Pennsylvania counties, with the infestation, many of them go under quarantine. The lanternfly is capable of causing damage on an extreme scale. According to Pennsylvania Department Of Agriculture (PDA) Including damage to vines, crops, and other various plants and trees. Trees wilt, sap ooze, leaves curl and dieback, and wither on trees. Spotted lanternflies also excrete a sugary material known as honeydew which is detrimental to plants because it induces the growth of black mold. While honeydew may be harmless to humans, it is not welcoming towards any vegetal lifeforms. Outdoor enthusiasts report lanternflies affecting their quality of life; when it comes to enjoying nature, air quality, and outdoor activities. Lanternflies swarm in the air, covering trees and even coating decks and play equipment with their honeydew. The Asian Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive species that has called the Poconos home since 2014. It has since infested nearly all of Pennsylvania, including the quarantined Monroe County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF

Pennsylvania residents and out-of-state travelers will need a REAL ID to board an airplane starting next year

PHILADELPHIA — Travelers who want to board an airplane will soon need a star on their driver’s license, indicating that it is a REAL ID-compliant credential or they will need another form of approved identification to board their flight or enter a secure federal facility. Pennsylvania’s REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards have a small star in a gold circle in the upper right corner to indicate that it meets new federal regulations that establish minimum security standards.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sewage#Urban Construction#Seo#Tuscarora Twp
WTAJ

Jackpot ticket sold in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three winning Treasure Hunt tickets from May 6’s drawing will split a jackpot prize of $210,000. One of the winning tickets was sold in Blair County. The other two tickets were sold in Berks and Allegheny Counties, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The locations are listed below: Redner’s Quick Shoppe, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WFMZ-TV Online

Want the Max $4,194 Social Security Benefit? Here's the Salary You Need

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here. · Route 61 Hardware has its ribbon cutting at 635 Fountain St. in Ashland at noon on June 24. · The Shenandoah Pharmacy will hold a ribbon cutting at noon, June 1, at its 33 N. Main St., Shenandoah, location.
ECONOMY
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pennsylvania electric generation costs increasing up to 45% on June 1

Pennsylvania regulators are warning consumers that most utilities will be increasing their prices for electric generation on June 1. Energy supply costs will increase between 6% and 45% across the state for consumers who aren’t under contract with a supplier, according to the state’s Public Utility Commission. Most...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Republican candidates for governor differ on most important issue for Pennsylvanians

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's perhaps the most important election on the ballot next Tuesday.While Democrats have just one name on the ballot for governor, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Republicans must choose among nine.KDKA political editor Jon Delano spoke to the candidates, and he begins a series of reports on issues important to you.It's hard to sort out all the Republicans who'd like to be governor. Most polls and pundits suggest four candidates are in the top tier to win the GOP nomination: former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, of Luzerne County; state Sen. Doug Mastriano, of Franklin County; former U.S....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
157K+
Followers
65K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy