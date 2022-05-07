ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Work will begin to replace, fix Toboyne Twp. bridges

By Jim T. Ryan
 3 days ago
PennDOT said recently that work will begin next week to replace two bridges in Toboyne Twp. The work to begin Monday, May 9, is for utilities and side work at the sites on Center Square Road for the bridge that spans...

WITF

York County Underground Railroad site purchased for preservation

(York County)- A site in York County that was once part of the historic Underground Railroad network is one step closer to being protected. The Mifflin House farmstead in eastern York County–also known as Hybla–once served as a safe house for enslaved people traveling North for freedom. The site in Hellam Township is also close to where a skirmish erupted 4 days before the Battle of Gettysburg during the Civil War .
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennDOT opens final public comment period on I-83 South Bridge tolling project

Tuesday marked the opening of what could well be the final opportunity for the public to weigh in on the proposed I-83 South Bridge tolling project in Dauphin County. The public comment period on the now completed environmental assessment of the project runs through 11:59 p.m. on June 9. In-person hearings are planned for 4:30 to 7 p.m. May 25 at the Penn Harris Hotel in East Pennsboro Township and on May 26 at the Hilton Garden Inn–Harrisburg East in Swatara Township. An open house display on the project will begin at 3:30 p.m. at both locations.
HARRISBURG, PA
Pocono Update

Several Pennsylvania Counties Under Quarantine As Spotted Lanternflies Cause Severe Damage

Lanternflies cause severe damage in several Pennsylvania counties, with the infestation, many of them go under quarantine. The lanternfly is capable of causing damage on an extreme scale. According to Pennsylvania Department Of Agriculture (PDA) Including damage to vines, crops, and other various plants and trees. Trees wilt, sap ooze, leaves curl and dieback, and wither on trees. Spotted lanternflies also excrete a sugary material known as honeydew which is detrimental to plants because it induces the growth of black mold. While honeydew may be harmless to humans, it is not welcoming towards any vegetal lifeforms. Outdoor enthusiasts report lanternflies affecting their quality of life; when it comes to enjoying nature, air quality, and outdoor activities. Lanternflies swarm in the air, covering trees and even coating decks and play equipment with their honeydew. The Asian Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive species that has called the Poconos home since 2014. It has since infested nearly all of Pennsylvania, including the quarantined Monroe County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pennsylvania electric generation costs increasing up to 45% on June 1

Pennsylvania regulators are warning consumers that most utilities will be increasing their prices for electric generation on June 1. Energy supply costs will increase between 6% and 45% across the state for consumers who aren’t under contract with a supplier, according to the state’s Public Utility Commission. Most...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Here are some options to consider with the price of electricity expected to rise: Pa. consumer advocate

Residential customers in Pennsylvania likely will see their cost for electricity rise in the next month. “Like most Pennsylvanians, I am concerned with the impact that rising energy prices have on consumers’ ability to afford their electricity bills,” Patrick Cicero, Pennsylvania’s acting consumer advocate, said in a news release sent out Monday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Five projects in Cumberland County receive funding

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Four projects in Cumberland County have received grant funding through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The funding will go towards renovations, expansions, redevelopment, and production at organizations in the community. The projects receiving funding, as outlined by the press release, include: Penn Harris Hotel ($1 million) in Camp Hill for […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PUC sets 2 public input hearings for rate hike proposed by Columbia Gas

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) today announced a series of late May and early June telephonic hearings to gather public input on the rate increase proposed by Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania, which provides natural gas distribution service to approximately 440,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in portions of 26 counties across western and south-central Pennsylvania.
COLUMBIA, PA
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Announces New Plan To Dramatically Reduce High-Speed Internet Prices

Pennsylvania has a new plan to offer high-speed internet to residents from $0 to $30 a month through the Affordable Connectivity Program. The Pennsylvania Broadband Investment Incentive Program, worth $35 million dollars rolled out to expand broadband in rural areas in 2018. In 2021 the administration released the Underserved High-Speed Broadband Funding Program to further cement aid to those who lacked quick and reliable internet. With $35 million invested in internet infrastructure, private providers started bidding on services areas of Pennsylvania at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) upcoming Connect America Fund II (CAFII) Auction.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
