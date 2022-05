CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information related to a vehicle theft that occurred in the 750 block of Avenue C.

Between April 19 and 20, a 2004 Toyota Highlander was taken from that location.

If you have information about this or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers-Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or visit silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com .

You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.