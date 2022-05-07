East Greenbush PD giving out free ice cream for bike safety

RENSSELAER, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Officers with the East Greenbush Police Department are on the lookout for kids exercising proper bike safety. If they see you wearing a helmet and riding in a safe area, they might just give you a free Stewart’s ice cream coupon!

The new incentive is meant to encourage kids to ride their bikes safely, not unsupervised on the road without protective gear. If you see an East Greenbush Police unit, you are encouraged to flag them down and show them to the nearest law-abiding biker!

