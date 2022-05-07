Greenbrier County Commission to meet May 11

LEWISBURG (WVDN) – The Greenbrier County Commission will meet on Wednesday May 11, at 10 a.m. in Room 132 of the courthouse. Livestream is available at facebook.com/gbrcourthouse/.

On the agenda: consider new secretary hire for the home confinement office, consider completion of the application for permit pertaining to the Greenbrier County Broadband project; and items related to the ongoing courthouse construction project.

