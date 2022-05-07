ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankford, WV

Beans and More Dinner returns to Enon Baptist Church

By WV Daily News
 4 days ago
FRANKFORD (WVDN) – Enon Baptist Church will hold its fifth annual Beans and More Dinner on Saturday, May 14, 5-7 from p.m.

A dinner and silent auction will be held in at Enon Baptist Church, in the Life Center building, on Vago Road, Frankford. Dinner is by donation only and all silent auction items will be awarded to the highest bidder.

All proceeds will go to benefit the Northern Greenbrier Latchkey Kids program.

Lewisburg, WV
