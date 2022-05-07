Man dead, another injured after gunman opens fire into Brownsville barbershop

A gunman fired into a Brooklyn barbershop Friday night, leaving one man dead and another in the hospital.

Police are searching for a man who walked up to Champion Cutz on Chester Street in Brownsville and began shooting into the barbershop.

Several bullets broke through the glass and two men were struck.

A 45-year-old man was shot in the torso and a 28-year-old was struck in the leg.

Both men were transported to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center where the older man was pronounced dead. The other victim is in stable condition.

It's unclear if the men were the intended targets. Police believe both men were customers in the shop.

No arrests have been made.

