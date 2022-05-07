ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABCNY

Man dead, another injured after gunman opens fire into Brownsville barbershop

By Marcus Solis
ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E8GDf_0fW48VPL00

A gunman fired into a Brooklyn barbershop Friday night, leaving one man dead and another in the hospital.

Police are searching for a man who walked up to Champion Cutz on Chester Street in Brownsville and began shooting into the barbershop.

Several bullets broke through the glass and two men were struck.

A 45-year-old man was shot in the torso and a 28-year-old was struck in the leg.

Both men were transported to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center where the older man was pronounced dead. The other victim is in stable condition.

It's unclear if the men were the intended targets. Police believe both men were customers in the shop.

No arrests have been made.

ALSO READ | Ghost guns: Eyewitness News investigates a growing menace

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 6

ShortySlim
3d ago

sending my prayers and condolences. What the hell is going on in the minds of these Thugs? It's going to be a Hot and deadly Summer..

Reply(1)
10
Ralph Norton
3d ago

yeah, so? that's normal.. what would shock us all if you reported that there were no gun shots 1 day

Reply
5
Related
PIX11

Two suspects attacked teen onboard A train: NYPD

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men assaulted a teenager on board a subway train on the evening of April 19, police said Tuesday. The 17-year-old boy was on board a southbound A train approaching the West 168 Street-Washington Heights station when he was approached by the two strangers. They engaged in an argument with […]
MANHATTAN, NY
NY1

18-year-old-girl found shot in head in Brooklyn lobby: NYPD

A teenager is in critical condition after she was found shot in the head, lying unconscious in the lobby of a Brooklyn building, according to police. Police say the 18-year-old girl was discovered around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday morning at 1550 Sterling Place in Crown Heights. She was rushed to Kings...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Teen Mother Found Dead Inside Brooklyn Home, Boyfriend Taken Into Custody: Sources

An 18-year-old was found dead inside a Brooklyn home on Friday, and police have taken her boyfriend into custody, according to sources. Police responding to a 911 call to the home on West 6th Street in Bensonhurst just after 10 a.m. found the woman, identified as Damaris Maravilla, unconscious and unresponsive while laying face up in a bed. She was pronounced dead at the scene, with her cause of death not yet determined.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brownsville#Shooting#Barbershop#Brooklyn#Guns#Violent Crime#Eyewitness News
PIX11

Man slashed in Brooklyn after watching suspect play slot machine, police say

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A slot machine player slashed a man in Brooklyn Sunday afternoon, police said. Inside a basement along 54th Street near Eighth Avenue at around 4 p.m., the suspect was playing a video slot machine when the 63-year-old victim started to watch, according to authorities. The suspect told the victim not […]
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

2 men fall onto tracks while fighting in NYC subway

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 52-year-old man was slashed in his head and chest during a fight with another man where they both fell onto subway tracks in Brooklyn, police said. The incident – shown in the video above – happened at the Broadway Junction subway station on May 4, according to the NYPD. The […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man gets 25 years to life in Bronx girlfriend’s stabbing death

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man who stabbed his girlfriend to death because he “realized he hated her” was sentenced Monday to 25 years to life behind bars, prosecutors said. Juana Alvarez, 52, was reported missing on Aug. 9, 2016, officials said. About two weeks later, police arrested Miguel Bonilla for fare evasion. While he […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Teenage girl physically harassed inside subway station: NYPD

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man physically harassed a teenager inside a Brooklyn subway station Thursday, police said. The 17-year-old girl was on a staircase inside the New Utrecht Avenue station when an unknown man touched her thigh. Afterward, the man fled the station, police said. Police released surveillance footage of the man they are […]
BROOKLYN, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
103K+
Followers
12K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy