BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dr. Kenyani Davis of the Community Health Center has no problem talking about COVID from a medical perspective and saying we have a new normal. "We all talked about it, what is the new normal going to look like? Guess what? We're in it, this is what the new normal is, so whatever we do tracking forward this is what it's going to look like," she said during an interview for commUNITY on WGRZ-TV, Channel 2.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO