ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Let’s catch up on all the buzziest Twitter news

By Harry Guinness
Popular Science
Popular Science
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CoaeY_0fW45U8J00 A lot has happened with the social network lately. Photo by Jeremy Bezanger on Unsplash

It’s been a huge week for Twitter. Part of the surge in news coverage stems from Elon Musk’s ongoing takeover , but some of it has clearly been in the works for a while. Let’s dig in.

Twitter Circle

Twitter announced that it is testing a feature called Twitter Circle that allows you to share Tweets with a select group of people. It’s similar to Instagram’s Close Friends feature or, you know, what Google Plus was trying to do back in 2011 .

The feature is currently available to “a limited number of people globally.” If you have it, you can add up to 150 people to your Circle (you can only have one at the moment). Weirdly, you can add anyone to a Circle, even if they don’t follow you. When you create a new Tweet, you will get the option to share it with Everyone or just your Circle.

Users in your Circle will be able to see any Tweets you share with them. They’ll be able to reply as normal, but can’t retweet it—at least not without taking a screenshot.

Only you can see a list of who is in your Circle. And, in another weird quirk, people can’t remove themselves from your Circle—just mute conversations. We’ll see whether or not this particular aspect stays if it rolls out more broadly.

Right now, if you’ve got access to Twitter Circles, you’ll be prompted to set one up the next time you Tweet using the iOS, Android, or web apps.

Paid Twitter for governments and businesses?

Twitter’s financial performance has long been at odds with its relevance to popular culture . In 2021, it had revenues of just over $5 billion, compared to Meta (Facebook and Instagram’s parent company) which had nearly $118 billion in revenue , and even Snap, which had $4.1 billion in revenue .

[Related: The pros and cons of finally getting an edit button on Twitter ]

Although Musk recently said he doesn’t care about the economics of Twitter , the way his proposed buyout is structured includes both him and the company taking on some pretty large debts that would require ongoing cashflow to service. This, along with pressure on his Tesla stock , has, seemingly, made him a little more interested in the finances.

This week Musk tweeted a bad Freemason pun followed by a statement that “Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users.” In and of itself it doesn’t sound like a terrible idea, although, as The Verge and Techdirt explain , the realities of implementing some kind of paid corporate option without falling afoul of (ironically) free speech laws or annoying the heck out of everyone are less certain.

For what it’s worth, Twitter does currently have a paid subscription service called Twitter Blue . It costs $3 per month and gets users features like an Undo Tweet option and bookmarks folders.

In a now-deleted tweet back in April, Musk also suggested verifying Twitter Blue users and allowing them to have an ad free experience.

So, whatever Musk says about not being concerned about Twitter’s financial statements, it’s pretty clear that he is going to push the company to try to find different ways of making revenue in the near future.

The Twitter edit button

Finally, as we looked at in depth earlier this week, Twitter might be getting an edit button . Apparently, this was already in the works and has absolutely nothing to do with Musk’s takeover deal—though we suspect that, given his past statements , should his takeover go through, the feature will likely be widely rolled out.

We also got a peek at how it might work , at least in the testing phase. Edited tweets will technically be new tweets that link back to the original one, and the edited tweet will be marked as such. This means that if someone edits a tweet that’s already been retweeted, things (hopefully) won’t get too confusing.

Other Twitter news

And those are just the bigger Twitter stories of the week. Some of the other news that broke is that Musk is expected to serve as temporary CEO if the deal closes, he’s whipped up an additional $7.1 billion in funding for his deal including $1 billion from Larry Ellison , and the president of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, called Musk’s purchase “the manifestation of an incredible and dangerous narcissism.” Ouch.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Larry Ellison
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Close Friends#Google Plus#Twitter Safety#Twittersafety
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Instagram
Popular Science

The pros and cons of finally getting an edit button on Twitter

Presuming that Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter totally goes through, things look set to get a bit more chaotic for the world’s 15th most popular social network. With Musk declaring himself a “free speech absolutist” (despite plenty of evidence to the contrary), promising to defeat spambots, verify all real humans, and fix Twitter’s problems (at least as he sees them), a lot could change quite quickly.
INTERNET
Popular Science

Can a viral psychology test show how creative you are?

These days, TikTok users are measuring their “creativity scores” and posting videos about the results. But what seems like just another fun internet trend is actually based on solid psychology. And that’s not the only place where creativity is trending. A 2018 McKinsey Global Institute study found that...
TV & VIDEOS
Popular Science

Popular Science

38K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy