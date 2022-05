International Association of Fire Fighters Local 22 endorsed Sam Oropeza, the Republican candidate in the May 17 special election in the 5th Senatorial District. Local 22 represents more than 4,800 Philadelphia firefighters and paramedics. In announcing the endorsement, Local 22 said, “Your willingness to listen and engage with our members, along with your passion and commitment towards public safety, is just one of the many reasons why Local 22 fully supports your candidacy for Pennsylvania Senate.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 25 DAYS AGO