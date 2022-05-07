ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuan Wonton's food truck dumplings go fast

By John Frank
 3 days ago
This story originally appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter May 20, 2021.

For Denver foodies, it's not uncommon to chase a food truck to its latest parking spot. (Isn't this why social media exists?)

  • If you want Yuan Wonton, you need to go the extra mile.

What to know: The Asian truck — one of the city's most popular — offers pre-sales the day before a scheduled stop and often sells out.

  • The preorder menu and link for ordering are available only in Yuan Wonton's Facebook and Instagram Stories.
  • The secret items, such as Gai Gok Fan , go fastest.
  • The truck also just resumed walk-up orders.

John's thought bubble: If you find the truck at Long Table Brewhouse in Denver, pair the spicy dumplings with a cold Helles lager.

