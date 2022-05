The East End Garden Festival wraps up today at Tanger Outlets and there are still plenty of plants available before the sale ends this afternoon. The garden festival, now in its 26th year, is hosted by the Rotary Club of Riverhead and benefits Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead and Operation International, a volunteer organization of doctors and nurses created in 1996 to provide free medical care to the poor all over the world.

