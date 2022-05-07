ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

First Alert Weather Day

By Mike Modrick
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Winds will be gusty, humidity will stay high for us Saturday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning and early afternoon. There is a Marginal risk for an isolated severe thunderstorm around the Suncoast...

Plenty of sunshine with little chance for rain

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Much drier air has slipped in behind that storm system which brought some heavy rain this past Saturday. High pressure moving in from the west will keep our skies mostly sunny with no chance for rain over the next 48 hours. An area of low pressure will be moving closer to Florida as it tracks SW from just off the coast of the Carolina’s.
Nice comfortable start on Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It has been beautiful lately and that is a result of a large area of high pressure located over the Gulf of Mexico. An area of low pressure off the Carolina coast is slowly drifting to the SW toward NE Florida. The combination of these two systems will keep the winds up out of the north to northeast at 15-20 mph with some stronger gusts in the afternoon.
Dry air moves in on a gusty wind

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An area of low pressure off the Atlantic coast will combine with a building ridge of high pressure to the west to cause a breezy day with winds out of the northeast. This will bring down dry air and allow for comfortable afternoon humidity. Nearly cloudless...
Sunny and humid Mother’s Day!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our Mother’s Day forecast includes brunch with eggs “sunny side up”, meaning no storms, just a quiet and humid day. Saturday’s storms gave us 0.77″ at SRQ, 1.00″ at Lakewood Ranch and 0.39″ in Venice. Sunday is sunny, but with dew points near 70°, you will notice the humidity. The humidity drops for the work week, down near 60°, possibly even into the 50s for a much more comfortable feel. Low pressure is anchored over the Atlantic waters for the week. That Low is too far away to bring any rain our way, except for a slight chance to end the week. It will provide a northerly wind for the week, which brings in drier air. Storms are few and far between for us, possibly the end of May before we see another chance for widespread rain.
