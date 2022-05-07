ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aric Almirola on his grandfather: I went to the racetrack most weekends to watch him

By SEAD DEDOVIC
 3 days ago
Aric Almirola is a phenomenal driver that we have been watching in NASCAR for a long time, but this will be his last season. Aric Almirola has an idol, and that is his grandfather Sam Rodriguez, whom he watched at races as a boy, and for whom he has fond...

