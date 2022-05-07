Bridge Repairs Coming to Watkins Glen State Park

New York is seeking to add more women to Forest Ranger and Environmental Conservation Officer positions. Governor Hochul has announced the Department of Environmental Conservation and the Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation have joined the State Police in working to bolster the number of women in law enforcement positions through the 30×30 initiative. 30×30 seeks to have 30% of women in police recruit classes by 2030.

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO