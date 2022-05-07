ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watkins Glen, NY

Bridge Repairs Coming to Watkins Glen State Park

By Ed Vivenzio
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 3 days ago

The bridge near the Watkins Glen State Park Gorge Trail’s Franklin Street entrance will be closed for the season due...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

FL Radio Group

Hydrant Flushing Starts Tuesday in Wakins Glen

Hydrant flushing in the village of Watkins Glen starts Tuesday. The process is expected to last several weeks. While flushing occurs, village residents may experience discolored water or reduced pressure. While it doesn’t pose as a health risk, the discolored water could affect residents doing laundry. Village officials recommend...
FL Radio Group

Party in the Park Returning to Seneca Falls

Party in the Park returns next week to Seneca Falls. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Seneca Falls Rotary Club. The event runs Saturday from 11:00am-2:00pm at People’s Park. Food, games, and music will help commemorate the community projects sponsored by the club. Get the top stories...
FL Radio Group

Town of Canandaigua Postpones Property Reassessments

The Town of Canandaigua will not reassess properties this year. According to Finger Lakes Times, the decision comes down to having a new assessor and current housing market trends. Reassessments will be postponed to 2023. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes News Radio 96.3 and...
FL Radio Group

Month Full of Lake Friendly Living Events

Saturday kicks off a month of virtual and in person events for the 2nd Annual Lake Friendly Living for Watershed Resiliency. Maura Toole with the Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association explains the program. Lake friendly living is a coalition of lake associations of nine of the eleven Finger Lakes (Canandaigua,...
FL Radio Group

New York Seeks More Female Forest Rangers and Conservation Officers

New York is seeking to add more women to Forest Ranger and Environmental Conservation Officer positions. Governor Hochul has announced the Department of Environmental Conservation and the Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation have joined the State Police in working to bolster the number of women in law enforcement positions through the 30×30 initiative. 30×30 seeks to have 30% of women in police recruit classes by 2030.
FL Radio Group

Finger Lakes Land Trust Adds Land in Ontario County

The Finger Lakes Land Trust has acquired 71 wooded acres in the Ontario County town of Bristol. The property shares its western boundary with Stid Hill Wildlife Management Area and contains 5,365 feet of streambank on two tributaries to Canandaigua Lake. A mixed hardwood forest defines the landscape here, set...
FL Radio Group

Proposed Newark DRI Projects to be Reviewed Monday

The Village of Newark’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) will hold a Local Planning Committee meeting on Monday from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. This meeting is a working session for the committee, but the public is welcome to attend. At this meeting, the committee will review projects proposed for the DRI.
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

