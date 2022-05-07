I spent more than a year investigating 50-year-old murders that rocked N.J. Here’s why.
By Rebecca Everett
LehighValleyLive.com
3 days ago
I wasn’t sure I had the right number. I had found contact information last spring for Chris Day, but it was such a common name and I didn’t have much to go on. He was yet another name from the past, one of many I was chasing in pursuit of a...
A New Jersey woman who killed her girlfriend by strangling her with a power cord then buried her body in the backyard has learned her fate. Jennifer Sweeney, 38, of Tinton Falls, was sentenced to 95 years in prison for the murder of 41-year-old Tyrita Julius in 2015, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said Saturday, May 7. She won't be eligible for parole until she is 100 years old.
NEW YORK -- An 18-year-old who was ready to celebrate her first Mother's Day this weekend was found dead inside a home in Brooklyn on Friday.CBS2's Dave Carlin spoke exclusively with the victim's heartbroken father.Damaris Maravilla was looking forward to Mother's Day, said family members. The 18-year-old became a mom just six months ago.She was found murdered Friday inside a home on West Sixth Street in Bensonhurst, right across from an apartment building where she grew up. "I still can't believe it. I don't believe it would happen to her. It's not fair," said Delfino Maravilla, Damaris' father. Shocked, he says, when...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
How was a man in a Louisiana prison who was supposed to be on suicide watch allowed to smoke insecticide, leading to his death?. That's the question Jennifer Bartie wants answered. The man was her son, 37-year-old Javon Kennerson, who died in December 2020 several weeks after falling into a sudden and severe mental health emergency.
The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
A New Jersey woman has been sentenced to nearly 100 years in prison for murdering her girlfriend after ordering a failed hit on the woman's life — and then burying her in her backyard, say authorities. On Friday, Jennifer Sweeney, 38, of Tinton Falls, was sentenced to 95 years...
A new trend in treasure hunting called magnet fishing has blown up over the past two years, evidenced by an explosion of YouTube channels covering the hobby. Magnet fishing is a pretty simple activity. Hobbyists attach high-powered magnets to strong ropes, drop them into waterways and see what they attract.
New Jersey State Trooper Werner Foerster was killed in the line of duty on this day back on May 2, 1973. Foerster was providing back-up for a routine traffic stop when gunfire was erupted. He died from multiple shots to the chest. One of the suspects died in the shooting....
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police made two arrests Sunday in connection with a shooting that left a 13-year-old boy in critical condition in North Philadelphia. Elijah Simmons, 19, was charged with aggravated assault. Caresa McFarland, 32, was charged with reckless endangerment.
The boy was shot in the head on North Woodstock Street Saturday night.
Police say the shooting was accidental.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
The search is on for three suspects in a supermarket rip-off in Mohegan Lake. Police say three men were caught on surveillance camera stealing nearly $4,000 worth of over-the-counter medications from the ACME Supermarket on East Main Street. They say the same trio also tried to steal medication from the...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat. Coming from a city rowhome neighborhood, we didn't know anybody with a boat. He invited us to go on his boat that he launched on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
Comments / 0