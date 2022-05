The summer months are prime seafood eating time. Now you will have a new Capital Region spot to get some shrimp, lobster, and more!. When it comes to different foods in the Capital Region, certain types of cuisine are very well represented. From Italian to steakhouses to Mexican and so many others, there are simply numerous different restaurants to choose from and try out. But when it comes to seafood, while we certainly have some great places to dine, we just don't have a wide array of choices.

LATHAM, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO