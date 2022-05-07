ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MI

Travis Shemwell Signs Letter of Intent to Play Football at Kalamazoo College

chelseaupdate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Chelsea Update would like to thank Tracie Stoffer for...

chelseaupdate.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Meet the 2022 West Michigan Golden Gloves champions

It’s on to the state tournament for the West Michigan Golden Gloves champions. The DeltaPlex Arena in Walker hosted the finals Saturday night. Scroll below to see which boxers earned titles and have advanced. The state tournament will be held May 20-21, also at the DeltaPlex. Bouts will begin...
WALKER, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy