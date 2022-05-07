Travis Shemwell Signs Letter of Intent to Play Football at Kalamazoo College

Durral Brooks’ list of Division I offers continues to grow. Grand Rapids Catholic Central’s 6-foot-2 sophomore point guard announced on his Twitter account Saturday that he has received an offer from the University of Michigan. He also was offered by Michigan State in March.
It’s on to the state tournament for the West Michigan Golden Gloves champions. The DeltaPlex Arena in Walker hosted the finals Saturday night. Scroll below to see which boxers earned titles and have advanced. The state tournament will be held May 20-21, also at the DeltaPlex. Bouts will begin...
Comments / 0