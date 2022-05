Central New York is home to one of the worst cities in the U.S. for student debt, according to a new study. An analysis by WalletHub named Ithaca, N.Y., as one of the top 10 cities with the most student debt. Ithaca, home to Cornell University and Ithaca College, has a median student debt of $25,041 and a 78.02% ratio of student loan debt to median job earnings of college graduates; the median earnings for bachelor’s degree holders age 25 and older in Ithaca is $32,097.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO