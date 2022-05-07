ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Dead body found in burned building in southeast Bakersfield

By Jose Franco
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cm2Ux_0fW3t55100

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A body was found in a burned out building Friday night on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the Bakersfield Police Department said.

Fire crews and investigators were called to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Potomac Avenue on Friday just before 7:45 p.m. for possible remains in a burned property. One body was found in the rubble of the building, according to police. It was not immediately how the person found had died.

The building had previously burned on May 2 . Fire crews were called to reports of a fire at a large commercial building. Officials on scene at the time said the building was vacant at the time and no one was injured.

Police identify suspect in deadly Ming Avenue hit-and-run crash

The coroner’s office will identify the remains and determine a cause of death at a later time.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

